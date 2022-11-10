InTown Suites Partners with Hire Heroes USA to Help Veterans Find New Careers in Hospitality

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InTown Suites is partnering with Hire Heroes USA, to amplify the effort to find jobs for more veterans and military spouses. Hire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that provides free employment assistance to thousands of U.S. military members, veterans, and military spouses each year. As part of their partnership, InTown Suites will work closely with Hire Heroes USA to make an even bigger impact on the lives of military families and veterans by connecting them with a wide range of part- and full-time career opportunities in hospitality.



InTown Suites is one of the largest wholly owned extended stay hotel provider in the United States and currently employs veterans in a variety of hospitality careers. With 196 extended stay hotels in 22 states, there are diverse opportunities available to veterans including housekeeping, property maintenance, guest service, and management. The company also provides perks such as no night shifts or Sundays in its InTown locations that are uncommon in hospitality.



Hire Heroes USA works to help military veterans and military spouses find employment opportunities amid what can be challenging circumstances. Frequent moves and the need for flexible part-time and full-time opportunities can make finding fulfilling and steady work difficult. In addition, transitioning back to civilian life can also be a challenge for veterans. The U.S. Department of Labor stated the veteran unemployment rate was 2.7% in September, which was up from 2.4% in the previous month. According to a recent study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes and Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), 32% of active duty spouses surveyed were unemployed.



The partnership aims to directly address many of those challenges. Despite a global shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, InTown Suites retained high occupancy rates at most of its locations, giving job stability to its employees. Its operating model, characterized by long-term guest stays, results in apartment-like performance stability, even during economic downturns. This stability coupled with numerous employment benefits makes InTown and Uptown Suites a good match for anyone looking for a new career in hospitality.



InTown & Uptown Suites Employment Benefits:

• Full & Part-time Openings

• Flexible Schedule Options

• Day Shift (11am-7pm) - No Nights or Sundays!

• Competitive Wages

• Paid Personal Time Off (PTO)

• Comprehensive Training Programs

• Health, Dental, Vision, Life and Disability Insurance (Full-time Only)

• 401k with Company Match



Join a team committed to the vision to become the #1 choice for affordable extended-stay living by applying here: https://www.intownsuites.com/veterans

About InTown Suites & Uptown Suites:

With 196 locations in 22 states, InTown Suites and Uptown Suites are America's largest wholly- owned economy extended stay brands. InTown Suites has been providing outstanding value to guests for decades, always delivering an exceptional experience. Uptown Suites is the newest way to extended stay with eight properties across the country. All suites are designed for extended weekly, monthly, or even longer stay and include in-room kitchens with a full-size refrigerator, two-burner stovetop, and microwave.



Guests can rest easy knowing all suites and common areas are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized with hospital-grade cleaning products and then inspected in our Triple Checked Clean process to ensure the highest level of cleanliness. Additional information can be found at www.intownsuites.com and www.uptownsuites.com. Both brands are trademarks of Sleep Specialty Management and InTown Suites Management.



About Hire Heroes USA:

Hire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers US military members, veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. We offer individualized career coaching, professionally written resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more, to tens of thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, our services are always free to clients.



In 2021, we helped 12,593 service members, veterans and military spouses find gainful employment. Since Hire Heroes USA’s founding, more than 74,000 Hire Heroes USA clients have found success in their job search.



All Hire Heroes services are offered online or over the phone. This includes our volunteer services, which allow industry professionals to mentor and guide clients during their job search. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. For more information about our organization, visit hireheroesusa.org.