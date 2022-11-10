Wolseley Canada Opens New Branch in West Kelowna

English French

WEST KELOWNA, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolseley Canada is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest branch in West Kelowna.



Located at 1315 Industrial Road, the West Kelowna branch is a 17,000-square-foot facility that offers a full range of Wolseley Canada’s roster of plumbing and fire protection products, with HVAC products to be added over time. The new branch is now open, and will host a Grand Opening event on November 17th.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors to the West Kelowna community,” says Jarett Smith, Manager of the West Kelowna branch. “We’re ready to bring this community all of the services, expertise and products they have come to expect from Wolseley.”

At the grand opening event, meet the team and enjoy some refreshments. The first 100 customers will receive a Wolseley hat or safety vest. Until December 1st, the first 50 customers that spend $750 will receive a free Carhartt jacket. There will also be raffles for a chance to win an iPad, an Apple Watch and a Google Nest.

What: Grand Opening of Wolseley Canada West Kelowna branch When: Thursday, November 17, 2022 Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 1315 Industrial Road, West Kelowna, BC Register: wolseleyexpress.com/en/new-branch-westkelowna

The branch is open daily until 4 p.m. You can phone or text the branch at 778-436-1145.

About Wolseley Canada:

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada’s parent company, Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading North American value-added distributor providing expertise, solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. For additional information on Ferguson plc, please visit www.fergusonplc.com.

