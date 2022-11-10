Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Announce Teams for 2023 Solar Games Competition

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s premier solar + storage event, today announced the team lineup for the third annual Solar Games competition to be held at #isnaesna23 on February 14-16, 2023, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.



The industry’s first and only installer competition, the Solar Games tasks teams with building residential solar + storage systems live in a stadium setting during a three-day bracket-style tournament. The winning team from each round advances until the final-round winner is named Solar Games Champion—and awarded a cash prize of $10,000. The second and third-place teams will receive cash prizes of $3,500 and $2,500, respectively.

Expanding to include eight teams, the 2023 Solar Games will welcome talented installers from across the U.S.—including Las Vegas-based Sol-Up, the two-time Solar Games Champion. The full team lineup includes:

“The Solar Games showcase the technical talent and unique skill set required for solar + storage installation, celebrating the professionals who move the energy transition forward each day,” said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “With more teams, broader industry representation, and thrilling changes, the 2023 Solar Games will have #isnaesna23 attendees on their edge of their seats—and we can’t wait to see who comes out on top.”

The 2023 Solar Games competition is made possible thanks to generous sponsorship by these industry-leading companies: Electriq Power , Jinko Solar , K2 Systems , Milwaukee Tool , Rolls Battery Engineering , RoofTech , and SolaDeck .

Get Involved

Support the 2023 teams: Companies interested in supporting teams on their journey to the games should contact Hannah Schynder for sponsorship opportunities.

Companies interested in supporting teams on their journey to the games should for sponsorship opportunities. Register for #isnaesna23: The Solar Games competition is open to all #isnaesna23 attendees. Register today to take advantage of Early Bird pricing and secure our lowest rates on a full conference pass—or free expo hall access. Early Bird pricing runs through December 15, 2022.

The Solar Games competition is open to all #isnaesna23 attendees. to take advantage of Early Bird pricing and secure our lowest rates on a full conference pass—or free expo hall access. Early Bird pricing runs through December 15, 2022. Get pre-event and onsite competition coverage: Check in with Solar Power World , the Solar Games’ exclusive media partner.



About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier U.S.-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the combined event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience – which includes the popular Solar Games installer competition.

Join 6,000+ energy leaders and 300+ exhibitors on February 14-16, 2023, in Long Beach, CA, to help shape the next phase of our clean energy transformation. Learn more online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com .

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com .

Media Contact:

Gene Hunt

Trevi Communications, Inc.

Gene@trevicomm.com

978-750-0333 x101