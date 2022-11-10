alwaysAI® Partners with John Abbamondi to Bring the Power of Computer Vision to the Sports and Entertainment Industry

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alwaysAI , a computer vision solutions leader, announces their partnership with John Abbamondi, former CEO of BSE Global, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. This partnership will bring the power of computer vision to the sports and entertainment industry, allowing organizations to transform operations to improve fan experience and drive more revenue.



The sports and entertainment industry is seeking new ways to increase fan engagement and provide world-class stadium experiences drawing fans from their homes and into live sports action. Today’s sports fans want to avoid long lines (upon entrance, exit, and at concessions) and to feel safe and secure inside the venue. Venues looking to provide memorable fan experiences need live data to improve their operations in real-time.

Computer vision is the answer. alwaysAI can improve venue operations and profits by detecting people in line at concessions and entry/exit gates as well as monitoring foot traffic throughout the venue. Computer vision can also provide a safer, more secure experience with real time alerts for staff about spills and altercations before they become liabilities. alwaysAI gives sports organizations the comprehensive, real-time visual data they need to create unforgettable fan experiences.

With alwaysAI computer vision solutions, venues can use existing cameras to gain better, more actionable data and insights, in real time, to improve their top and bottom lines.

“There are countless opportunities to leverage the power of computer vision in the sports and entertainment industry,” said Marty Beard, Co-Founder and CEO of alwaysAI. “With John’s deep understanding of this multi-billion dollar market and passion for computer vision, he is the perfect partner for alwaysAI.”

Abbamondi is a well respected veteran of the sports and entertainment industry with extensive experience operating professional sports teams and leagues and managing world-class arenas. When he served as the CEO of BSE Global, Abbamondi set franchise records for attendance and revenue to become the fastest-growing business in the NBA. Prior to this role, he served as Executive Vice President at The Madison Square Garden Company, where he oversaw sales for one of the largest publicly-traded, live entertainment companies in the world. He also spent eight years with Major League Baseball in various roles, giving him invaluable insights into developing winning sports organizations.

“Sports and entertainment organizations understand how critical fan engagement is to foster lifetime loyalty. Better fan experiences create more profitable operations for venues and team owners,” said Abbamondi. “alwaysAI, with their unique computer vision solutions for sports venues, gives teams unparalleled access to the real time analytics they need for future success.”

About John Abbamondi

Abbamondi is the former CEO of BSE Global, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. He is also the co-founder of RockFence Capital, a financial services firm serving elite professional athletes and a member of the board of advisors at KB Partners, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on the intersection of sports and technology. Prior to his career in sports and entertainment, he served nine years as a U.S. Navy flight officer. He earned a Bachelor of Science in political science from MIT and an MBA from Stanford University.

