Paramount Vista National Land Services LLC Announces New National Sales Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Vista National Land Services LLC's (Paramount Vista) CEO Bharat T. Harry Jr. today announced three new additions to the national sales team. Dennis Ju has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales, Whitney Farber is the Vice President of Sales and Ashley Gin Fong Linker has taken the role as National Director of Business Development.

Since its inception in early 2022, Paramount Vista - a minority-owned business - has grown exponentially, making its mark as an industry leader by providing title insurance and escrow services for residential, commercial and mixed-use development projects in over 25 states across the U.S. The newly formed sales team will help lead the company into new markets and territories.

"I am excited to welcome Dennis, Whitney and Ashley to the Paramount Vista family to further expand and strengthen our footprint," said Paramount Vista CEO Bharat T. Harry Jr. "These accomplished professionals bring decades of expertise and deep knowledge in complex commercial and residential transactions, and share our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

As Executive Vice President of Sales, Mr. Ju will oversee Paramount Vista's revenue operations, ensuring that the company continues to thrive and provide insights, innovative ideas and solutions to clients. Prior to joining Paramount Vista, he led successful sales organizations with both Stewart title and WFG national title. Mr. Ju is an industry leader with more than 20 years of experience, working in launching markets across the U.S., building sales and operation teams and distribution networks. He studied philosophy, political science and business at Anderson University and serves as an Executive Board Member of the Asian Real Estate Association of America-Dallas Fort Worth and Board of Directors with the National Trafficking Sheltered Alliance.

As Vice President of Sales, Ms. Farber will be responsible for the company's strategic growth in Florida and other emerging markets. She joins the team from 1st Equity Title and Closing Services where she served as Vice President of Sales. As a certified negotiations expert and real estate advisor with 13 years of experience, Ms. Farber was recognized by Keller Williams NYC as a top real estate salesperson and investment advisor. An Emory University graduate, she is committed to client excellence to real estate investors.

As National Director of Business Development, Ms. Fong Linker will be responsible for the management and development of the company's robust national portfolio. Ms. Fong Linker is a real estate executive with over a decade of experience in the title insurance industry. She has led multimillion-dollar partnerships, joint ventures, national sales teams, cannabis transactions and investment opportunities. Ms. Fong Linker is a proud board member of Cielo (Latino Commission on AIDS), an Asian American real estate association member and an amateur photographer.

About Paramount Vista:

Paramount Vista National Land Services LLC is a full-service, minority-owned title insurance agency committed to the development of local communities. Launched in 2022 by Bharat T. Harry Jr., Paramount Vista brings one-of-a-kind expertise and insights in the complexities of commercial and residential transactions, including affordable housing transactions, LIHTC transactions, multi-family housing of all types, and construction loans nationally. The company provides a tailored approach that guides clients through the title insurance requirements that are essential to their real estate transactions.

