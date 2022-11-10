Florida Woman Praises WhiteSands in Tampa as Best Alcohol & Drug Rehab Center

Tampa, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -

The compassionate, expert care she received at WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab inspired a Florida woman to leave a heartfelt five-star review of the facility in Tampa, Florida.

“I love this place,” Hope wrote. “It has by far been the best place I have been to and stayed at for a rehab center.”

The team at WhiteSands is proud of winning Hope’s endorsement and pleased to have the opportunity to share what sets the program apart from the many other alcohol and drug treatment centers that have sprung up in the ever-worsening drug crisis. The differences are sharp enough that Newsweek magazine has ranked WhiteSands as Florida’s No. 1 addiction treatment center for the third consecutive year.

Hope attended a rehab program at the WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab Center in Tampa, Florida, and is currently in substance abuse recovery as she works toward sustained sobriety. She is one of the many patients who have found sustained recovery at WhiteSands, which has a higher percentage of patients enjoying long-term sobriety. WhiteSands achieves this by consistently exceeding industry standards in several ways:

Patients undergo individual or family therapy five times per week. Other agencies offer it one hour per week.

Programs have a high staff-to-patient ratio, so group therapy sessions are smaller and treatment can be truly individualized.

The staff is highly credentialed and dedicated to all stages of treatment and recovery, enabling better continuity of care and a total focus on patient outcomes.

The post-discharge Life Skills Program provides support on a daily basis. This consistent connection to WhiteSands helps increase the discharged patient’s success in navigating the pressures of everyday life that might otherwise lead to relapse.

At WhiteSands, the journey to recovery includes relapse prevention techniques and outreach programs; family therapy; accelerated resolution therapy; sober living facilitation; mental health treatment; trauma therapy; and dual diagnosis treatment, which approaches addiction as a symptom of an underlying emotional or psychological condition rather than as a single disorder.

Because the facility offers all levels of care, patients are guided throughout each stage in the recovery process, from inpatient residential treatment to outpatient rehab, partial hospitalization and beyond.

At WhiteSands, Hope found a dedicated community of addiction treatment specialists offering treatment programs that are unique to the personal needs of the patient — so each person gets the individual care and attention they need. From behavioral therapy to partial hospitalization and alcohol rehab programs to medical detox, patients are guided by board-certified specialists at the rehab center in Tampa who are experts in their field.

WhiteSands’ treatment centers do not take a standardized, generic approach to outpatient or inpatient rehab but provide customized treatment, counseling and therapy unique to the patient’s struggles.

Knowing the strong link between personal happiness and success in recovery, WhiteSands offers comfortable accommodations and amenities — not luxurious, but comfortable. Patients are much more receptive to treatment and success in recovery when their whole being is cared for, not just their physical addiction. WhiteSands includes an on-site recreation center where patients can come at the end of each day’s alcohol or drug rehab program. Activities include a boxing program that lets them get physically fit and burn off pent-up energy. WhiteSands believes that when patients can exert energy in a healthy, constructive manner, they are also developing new hobbies and habits they can take with them to their new lives of sobriety and peace.

Anyone seeking comprehensive treatment for alcohol or drug addiction or another substance use disorder can visit WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab or call 877-693-4306.

