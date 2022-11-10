Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market Size is projected to reach USD 45.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canned alcoholic beverages comprise ready-to-consume drinks without any need for mixing. These beverages are premixed and are available in different flavors. Alcoholic beverages in cans are growing in popularity among consumers due to their greater portability, convenience, and travel-friendliness. Canned alcoholic beverages will experience a boom in demand due to their simple and practical packaging, which offers excellent growth potential.





Increasing Inclination Toward Convenience and Premiumization Drives the Global Market

The demand for canned alcoholic beverages is increasing due to customers' increased preference for ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products and their busy lifestyles and demanding work schedules. The market for canned alcoholic beverages is anticipated to be driven by an increasing number of people entering the labor force and a rising percentage of women. Users can easily consume a whole can in one sitting compared to alcoholic beverages in bottles because of the individually-sized servings. Furthermore, bars and restaurants that sell canned alcoholic beverages find that they are the perfect portion-controlled pour that requires no guesswork and produces neither over- nor under-pours. It is projected that millennials' growing inclination toward alcoholic beverages would substantially impact the market's growth. The rising popularity of premium, organic, and canned beverages could give this sector more room to grow.

Innovation in Canned Alcoholic Beverages Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Numerous potential opportunities are being created for the canned alcoholic beverage sector by the global demand for premium and low-alcohol beverages. Due to innovation in canned alcoholic beverages that include botanical and organic ingredients in colorful tastes, manufacturers should have a variety of possibilities. Alcoholic beverages made without gluten are expected to have substantial development potential due to increased celiac disease cases worldwide. In the Americas, one in 133 people have celiac disease, but fewer than one in five get a diagnosis. Consumers concerned about their health and those who are gluten intolerant are looking to eliminate gluten from their meals due to rising awareness of this issue.





Report Scope

Premiumization

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. The availability of alcoholic beverages in appealing container designs and rising per capita alcohol use are expected to drive North America's canned alcoholic beverage market. With greater purchasing power and sophisticated beverage preferences, consumers are driving demand for premium-class canned alcoholic beverages. Additionally, it is projected that the product's premiumization and the inclusion of new flavors will promote category growth.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. According to the European Commission, Europe produced more than 25% of the world's alcoholic beverages and more than 50% of its wine. Belarus, France, Germany, and Ireland are among the countries with high alcohol consumption per capita. Due to the rising export and consumption of alcohol from European nations, the region is expected to experience significant demand for canned alcoholic beverages during the projected period.

A key driver of the expansion of the Asia-Pacific canned alcoholic beverage market is the presence of young consumers and rapidly growing economies. Due to growing structured market share and rising consumer buying power, it is estimated that the Asia Pacific canned alcoholic beverage market will grow significantly over the projected decade.

Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia are the top drinking nations in Central and South America. In 2018, each person in Central and South America drank roughly 5.5 liters of pure alcohol, according to the World Health Organization. There has been an increase in alcohol intake per person in this region during the previous 40 years. The consumption of beer and other alcoholic beverages in the area has been rapidly increasing recently, whereas consumption of wine has been steadily falling.

Key Highlights

The global canned alcoholic beverages market size is projected to reach USD 45.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

is projected to reach USD 45.72 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on product , the global canned alcoholic beverages market is bifurcated into wine, RTD cocktails, and hard seltzers. The hard seltzers segment is the highest contributor to the market.

, the global canned alcoholic beverages market is bifurcated into wine, RTD cocktails, and hard seltzers. The hard seltzers segment is the highest contributor to the market. Based on distribution channels , the global canned alcoholic beverages market is bifurcated into on trade, liquor stores, online and others. The liquor stores segment owns the highest market share.

, the global canned alcoholic beverages market is bifurcated into on trade, liquor stores, online and others. The liquor stores segment owns the highest market share. North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.





Global Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market: Segmentation

By Product

Wine

RTD Cocktails

Hard Seltzers

By Drive Mechanism

On Trade

Liquor Store

Online

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

In March 2022 , With the capacity to produce over 25 million cases of malt-based beverages and spirits-based Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cocktails, global beverage leader Bacardi Limited Diageo plc opened its new manufacturing site, featuring two high-speed can lines.

, With the capacity to produce over 25 million cases of malt-based beverages and spirits-based Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cocktails, global beverage leader Bacardi Limited Diageo plc opened its new manufacturing site, featuring two high-speed can lines. In June 2022, Brown‑Forman and The Coca-Cola Company Announced Plans to Debut Jack Daniel's® Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola®™ Ready-To-Drink Cocktail





News Media

Plastic Packaging of Alcoholic Beverages to Provide a Fillip to Growth of Plastic Bottles and Containers Market

Surge in Young-Adult Demographics to Escalate the Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Growth





