Become a Nurse in Wisconsin with Elmhurst University

Elmhurst University helps meet the demand for Wisconsin nurses with two convenient and affordable accelerated nursing pathways.

The workforce is aging rapidly, with “The Great Resignation” and staffing shortages over the course of the pandemic only amplifying the growing need for registered nurses (RNs). As a result, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported the highest Wisconsin nurse vacancy this year since 2005. In May 2022, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) said that the demand for RNs will continue to grow through 2040. High-quality health care relies on registered nurses, who make up more than 1.8 million jobs and account for about 30 percent of hospital staff. However, the ability to meet the demand for nursing professionals depends on nurse supply.

Wisconsin needs professionals with solid education and training experience to help manage the health care demand, leverage innovative nursing technologies, and improve patient outcomes. There is no better time to become a Wisconsin nurse. Elmhurst University is helping alleviate Wisconsin’s burgeoning shortage by offering two accelerated nursing programs for those with a bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing field.

The Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) and Master’s Entry in Nursing Practice (MENP) offer coursework 100% online and include clinical placements under the supervision and guidance of licensed RN preceptors in local sites. Both the 16-month ABSN and 20-month MENP programs include built-in NCLEX-RN materials to prepare students to take the licensure exam upon completion of the program.

“Our online ABSN and MENP programs provide rigorous professional preparation and robust clinical skills development. The University’s Department of Nursing and Health Sciences is dedicated to increasing diversity in nursing and prides itself on providing educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds,” said Diane Salvador, the Executive Director and Professor of Nursing and Health Sciences. “You can expect the same academic excellence and student support from these online programs as you would if you attended classes offered at our award-winning campus.”

Elmhurst University’s clinical placements help students build connections in their local community, making it easier for graduates to secure employment as Wisconsin nurses upon successful completion of the program and NCLEX-RN examination. In addition, MENP students are prepared to take the Clinical Nurse Leader (CNL) certification examination, demonstrating their proficiency in nursing leadership skills. Both online programs include brief in-person residencies, which offer students an opportunity to gain hands-on experience before their clinicals, as well as forge deeper connections with faculty and classmates. The residencies are held at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital in Elmhurst, Illinois, within driving distance from Wisconsin.

Employers and institutions across the country also recognize the University’s credibility and excellence. For example, the U.S. News & World Report ranked Elmhurst’s nursing programs among the top six in Illinois for Best Nursing (BSN) Programs, top twelve for Best Undergraduate Teaching, and top seventeenth for Best Value Schools.

Elmhurst University’s CCNE-accredited accelerated nursing programs are designed to help students who previously earned their bachelor’s degree in non-nursing disciplines become a registered nurse. The online program prepares students for rewarding nursing careers, where they will work closely with patients, support the aging population and improve the quality of life for people in their communities.

Learn more about Elmhurst University’s accelerated online nursing programs and how they can prepare to help fill the need for nurses in Wisconsin:

Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) for Wisconsin StudentsMasters

Entry in Nursing Practice (MENP) for Wisconsin Students

