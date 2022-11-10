Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer Triumphs With Innovations, Awards & Announces New Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's been another productive and exciting quarter for Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer, top-selling independent hard seltzer brand. In August, Mighty Swell released two successful innovations, 19.2oz Tiger's Blood - a line extension of its Keep it Weird® Variety Pack and a special Halloween edition of its Blood Orange flavor. Mighty Swell completed Q3 with 45% revenue growth, while the vast majority of its hard seltzer competitors posted negative numbers. Mighty Swell recently unveiled its Q1 2023 release TECHNIFLAVOR™ at the National Beer & Wholesalers Association Expo and its related microsite www.techniflavor.com, launches in late November.

Between September and October, the company received four awards and honors. Mighty Swell again ranked in the Inc. 5000 for the fastest-growing companies in the United States, with a three-year increase of 217%. In Central Texas, Mighty Swell ranked #14 in the Austin Business Journal's "Fast 50 Awards." Additionally, the Austin Business Journal awarded CEO Jeana Harrington with the "2022 Best CEO Award" for a small company. The company partnered with the City of Austin to create a local holiday commemorating its anniversary: "Mighty Swell Keep it Weird Day" which will be celebrated with events benefitting local organizations yearly on Sept. 16.

"Mighty Swell has reached an inflection point where we have proven our concept. In spite of intense competition and the brunt of economic and supply chain issues, we continue to grow," says CEO Jeana Harrington. "It is time to pivot from emerging brand survival to a period of accelerated growth. Our existing Board of Directors supported us to our current position - we appreciate them immensely. Our new Board of Directors have founded, operated and exited multiple successful CPG, alcohol and beauty brands - all have unique and complementary areas of expertise, and they will help to guide Mighty Swell through this next phase."

Mighty Swell's Board of Directors will be chaired by Sean Cusack, the original creator of Mighty Swell as well as Founder of Waterloo Sparkling Water, who oversaw the brand's 2020 sale to an investor consortium led by Flexis Capital. "As Mighty Swell's Chairman, I am excited to play an integral role and help the company continue to bring true innovation to this category."

Joining the Mighty Swell Board of Directors are: Tiffany Masterson, Founder of iconic beauty brand Drunk Elephant, which sold to Shiseido for $845M in 2019.

Jason Shiver, CEO of Waterloo Sparkling Water, who oversaw the brand's 2020 sale, along with his former company Amplify Snack Brands' sale to The Hershey Company for $1.6B in 2017.

Jeff Arnold, former COO alongside Mr. Shiver at Waterloo, now serves as the President and COO of LALO Tequila, a company founded by Eduardo "Lalo" Julio, grandson of Don Julio.

Amer Delić is VP of Capital Formation at Pennybacker Capital, Advisor to Major League Pickleball, and former professional tennis player.

CEO Jeana Harrington joins the Board as its sixth member.

For more information about Mighty Swell, please visit mightyswell.com. Mighty Swell's TECHNIFLAVOR™ can be viewed on techniflavor.com this Thanksgiving.

About Mighty Swell

Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer hails from Austin, Texas, where weirdness and realness unite. Wild, weird, and a bit defiant, Mighty Swell prides itself on producing innovative, bold flavors that you've never tried before. Mighty Swell offers three variety packs, including its newest addition, Keep It Weird® - a nod to its Austin roots, as well as individual flavor six-packs, 19.2oz single serve cans, and seasonal kegs. Made with all-natural ingredients, each 12-ounce can is Certified Gluten Free, OU Kosher, vegan friendly, 100 calories with only three grams of carbs from real fruit juice. Find Mighty Swell in over 14,000 stores including H-E-B, Whole Foods, Total Wine & More, Walgreens, COSTCO, AAFES, and other retailers in 30 U.S. states and three foreign countries using the locator at mightyswell.com.

