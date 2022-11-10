A Pure Love Story: Debut Novel THE OLD MAN, HIS WIFE, AND THE GODS OF MOUNT OLYMPUS Inspires Even the Gods

Charleston, SC, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The people of Athens no longer believe in the gods. But when an old boat builder performs an impressive feat of strength, the townspeople proclaim him to be Hercules. The collective belief brings the gods back to Mount Olympus, including Hera and Hades.

Now on a mission to kill Hercules, the gods devise a three-part plan to find his one weakness and destroy Greece along with him. With his wife and the people of Athens in danger, the old man must find the strength to fight back. But can his undying love for his wife conquer the mighty power of the gods?

An inventive retelling of Greek mythology that casts legendary figures in a new light, The Old Man, His Wife, and the Gods of Mount Olympus is an exciting tale of a man’s undying love for his wife.

The Old Man, His Wife, and the Gods of Mount Olympus is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

Richard Verruso is a successful business owner. He has been blessed with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and, above all, a happy marriage. The Old Man, His Wife, and the Gods of Mount Olympus is his first book, and is dedicated to his beloved wife, Angelina. Just as in life the story has many emotional concepts including love, hate, drama, deception, secrets, and faith.

