Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Provides Corporate Update

As a result of not having filed the April 30, 2022, Form 10-Q and the July 31st, 2022, Form 10-K in the required time frame, the Company was moved to the Expert Market which serves broker-dealer pricing and investor best execution needs. Quotations in Expert Market securities are restricted from public viewing. Currently, the stock is not eligible for proprietary broker-dealer quotations. All quotes in this stock reflect unsolicited customer orders. Unsolicited-Only stocks have a higher risk of wider spreads, increased volatility and price dislocations. Investors may have difficulty selling this stock.

While the Company can provide no assurances as to timing, it plans to file Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, along with appropriate additional filings as soon as practicably possible to regain compliance with the Listing Rules.

As there is equity in the Company’s California property Sol Valley Ranch, with the accompanying farm equipment, as well as the inventory, the Company is looking at refinancing on the property. Further, considering most of the preliminary work has been done towards creating and listing a Bond Offering, the Company will also continue this effort. The result of both cannot be guaranteed.

Going forward, demand for organic hemp and other related products is expected to improve and there has been growing interest in our hemp-derived, plant-based protein. The Company will continue to explore new opportunities within this sector.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

"Hygienics" is the science of preserving and promoting the health of individuals, communities, and the planet; it’s our core mission and at the heart of every decision we make as a company. As more and more consumers prioritize their health and demand transparency and integrity from the companies that create their products, Green Hygienics will be recognized as the most reliable, safe and secure choice in the market for CBD and hemp products. To deliver on this promise, we maintain a constant commitment to sustainable farming practices, cutting-edge science and industry-leading “Gold Star” standard.

Generating peak value from a plant of this caliber requires prioritizing innovative processing methods and impeccable attention to detail. Creating a secure supply chain and a reliable long-term source for high-grade hemp and hemp-derived products continues to be a corporate strategy for Green Hygienics.

