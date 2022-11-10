Nasdaq to Present at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.
|Who:
|Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq
Nelson Griggs, President, Capital Access Platforms, Nasdaq
|What:
|J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference
|When:
|Thursday, November 17, 2022
9:50 AM EST
|Where:
|Ms. Dennison’s and Mr. Griggs’ presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.
About Nasdaq
