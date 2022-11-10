AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report October 2022

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Inventory 2022 2021 %Chg 2022 2021 %Chg Oct 2022 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 14,190 18,583 -23.6 154,941 189,298 -18.1 75,071 40 < 100 HP 7,567 7,329 3.2 57,025 63,775 -10.6 27,511 100+ HP 4,289 3,418 25.5 22,419 19,675 13.9 7,970 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 26,046 29,330 -11.2 234,385 272,748 -14.1 110,552 4WD Farm Tractors 649 593 9.4 2,784 2,983 -6.7 440 Total Farm Tractors 26,695 29,923 -10.8 237,169 275,731 -14.0 110,992 Self-Prop Combines 1,678 946 77.4 6,221 5,356 16.2 1,274

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

