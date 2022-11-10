AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report October 2022

 October YTD - OctoberBeginning
Inventory
 20222021%Chg 20222021%ChgOct 2022
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP14,19018,583-23.6 154,941189,298-18.175,071
 40 < 100 HP7,5677,3293.2 57,02563,775-10.627,511
 100+ HP4,2893,41825.5 22,41919,67513.97,970
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors26,04629,330-11.2 234,385272,748-14.1110,552
4WD Farm Tractors6495939.4 2,7842,983-6.7440
Total Farm Tractors26,69529,923-10.8 237,169275,731-14.0110,992
Self-Prop Combines1,67894677.4 6,2215,35616.21,274
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

