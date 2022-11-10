Transplant Diagnostics Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 10,139.38 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Key Growth Drivers, Trends and Competitive Outlook

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Transplant Diagnostics Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. This top-notch Transplant Diagnostics market research report has been structured by skillful and experienced team players who work hard to accomplish absolute growth and success in the business. The report performs market study and analysis to provide market data by considering new product development from beginning to launch. The key research methodology used throughout this report by the DBMR research team is data triangulation which entails data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation. Adopting such a Transplant Diagnostics market research report is always beneficial for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing its products or services.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach a value of USD 10,139.38 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Product type accounts for the largest segment in the market due to the rapid demand for transplant diagnostics globally. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements in depth.

Transplant diagnostics are the immunogenetics and histocompatibility of organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplantations. These diagnostics help healthcare professionals determine compatibility between potential recipients and organ donors. These are used in various disciplines, such as immunogenetics, pathology, and infectious diseases, among others.

However, the high cost of procedures associated with PCR and NGS diagnostic instruments is one of the most significant. As a result, market growth may be hampered in the long run. The cost of medical equipment is one element that may challenge critical transplant diagnosis device vendors.

The Global Market Is Analyzed in Depth in the Latest Study. Taking into account the current level of competition and its projected evolution over the next few years.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Transplant Diagnostics market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Leading businesses in the worldwide Transplant Diagnostics market are investing heavily in R&D in order to build a larger client base and expand their share of the market by reintroducing improved products to consumers. All of the companies' strategies, as well as their financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate, are detailed in the study.

Fundamental Aim of Transplant Diagnostics Market Report

In Transplant Diagnostics research , every company has goals, but this report focuses in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Transplant Diagnostics market size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Transplant Diagnostics Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Transplant Diagnostics Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS manufacturers

The Transplant Diagnostics Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Hologic, Inc.,

Biofortuna Limited,

Takara Bio Inc.,

Abbott,

Diagnóstica Longwood SL,

Adaptive Biotechnologies,

NanoString,

Arquer Diagnostics Ltd,

altona Diagnostics GmbH,

ELITechGroup,

DiaSorin S.p.A.,

Horiba Ltd,

EUROFINS VIRACOR,

CareDx Inc.,

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.,

Randox Laboratories Ltd.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Preservation Solutions, Inc.,

TransMedics, Transonic,

Stryker,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Zimmer Biomet,

QIAGEN,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

BIOMÉRIEUX,

Illumina, Inc.,

Luminex Corporation (A subsidiary of DiaSorin Company),

CLONIT srl,

PathoNostics,

Biotype GmbH,

BAG Diagnostics GmbH,

IMMUCOR

Recent Development

In August 2022, QIAGEN announced the publication in the Journal of Molecular Pathology of an externally facilitated clinical NGS interpretation validation study, demonstrating that its clinical decision support software, QIAGEN Clinical Insight Interpret One (QCI Interpret One), achieved a higher level of concordance with a panel of experts than human reviewers achieved amongst each other. The study commissioned by QDI and carried out independently by Genomics Quality Assessment (GenQA) investigated the classification of variants reported from oncology patient samples. This has helped the company to validate its research

In January 2022, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd introduced Cobas Infinity edge, a cloud-based point-of-care platform accessible globally. With its advanced technology, healthcare practitioners can handle patient data. This has helped the company to diversify its product line

Opportunities for Key Players:

Strategic initiatives by market players

The rise in the transplant diagnostics industry increases the need for strategic business ideas. It includes a partnership, business expansion and other development. The surge in demand for a donor organs is significantly increasing the demand for transplant diagnostic kits. The planned strategies allow the market players to align with the organization's functional activities to achieve set goals. It guides the company's discussions and decision-making in determining resource and budget requirements to accomplish objectives, thus increasing operational efficiency.

These strategic initiatives, such as product launches, agreements and business expansion by the major market players, will boost the market growth and are expected to act as an opportunity for the global transplant diagnostics market. The strategic initiatives are expected to aid in growth and improve the company's product portfolio, ultimately leading to more revenue generation. Hence, these strategic initiatives by the market players may be expected to as an opportunity that helps them to drive the global transplant diagnostics market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Transplant Diagnostics Industry Research

By Product Type

Transplant Diagnostic Instrument

Transplant Diagnostic Software

Transplant Diagnostic Reagent

By Technology

PCR-Based Molecular Assays

Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays

By Transplant Type

Solid Organ Transplantation

Stem Cell Transplantation

Soft Tissue Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

By Application

Diagnostic Applications

Research Applications

By End User

Hospitals And Transplant Centers

Commercial Service Providers

Research Laboratories And Academic Institutes

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising number of transplant procedures

The demand for organ transplantation has rapidly increased worldwide during the past decade due to the increased incidence of vital organ failure and improved post-transplant outcomes. Demand for kidney, heart, liver and lungs transplant is very high. Alcohol consumption, lack of exercise and drug abuse are leading causes of organ failure. The number of living donor transplants has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But living donor transplants have increased by 14.2 percent over 2020.

In addition, organ transplantation improves patient survival and quality of life and has a major positive impact on public health and the socioeconomic burden of organ failure. The European Union (EU) has a relatively uniform and structured approach to organ transplantation, well-developed national programs, international systems to facilitate organ sharing and well-defined exchange policies, making Europe a leader in this field

Increase in the technological advancements in the field of transplants

New technologies are rapidly changing traditional approaches to organ transplantation. The main challenges in organ transplantation are how best to identify and, if possible, eliminate the need for lifelong immunosuppression and how to expand the pool of donors suitable for human transplantation. Researchers have developed an advanced system where transport time can be extended by tricking donor organs into thinking they are still inside the body. This system keeps oxygenated blood flowing through the organs to delay tissue death. A normothermic perfusion machine mimics the human body, ensuring constant blood flow to the organ. The machine can also deliver drugs or other nutrients to keep the liver in optimal condition before the transplant.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

Some countries covered in the transplant diagnostics market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland and the rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Philippines, Indonesia and the rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel and the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is dominating due to the presence of key market players in the largest consumer market with high GDP.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Transplant Diagnostics Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Transplant Diagnostics Market , By Product Type Global Transplant Diagnostics Market, By Technology Global Transplant Diagnostics Market, By Transplant Type Global Transplant Diagnostics Market, By Application Global Transplant Diagnostics Market, By End User Global Transplant Diagnostics Market, By Distribution Channel Global Transplant Diagnostics Market, By Region Global Transplant Diagnostics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

