Former Industry Keynote Daniel Serfaty Hosts I/ITSEC 2022 Event on ‘Adaptive Training’ in the Military

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years ‘adaptive training’ has been held up as a model for personalized instruction, moving beyond standardized one-size-fits-all training, yet has been held back by the capabilities needed to enable it. Fast-forward, now the technologies and algorithms for individualization are poised to deliver highly personalized learning experiences at scale.



This focus event at I/ITSEC 2022 will explore how breakthroughs in more robust AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics are unlocking ever more data to enable adaptive learning at the individual level, and to optimize readiness across the enterprise.



“Adaptive Training at Scale: Ready for Primetime?”

Moderated by former industry keynote, Daniel Serfaty, CEO and Principal Founder of Aptima, this panel of senior leaders from defense and industry will address advances in AI and theories of learning, and how curriculums can be modeled, disassembled, and recomposed to customize instruction to a student’s pace, learning style, and level of competence – much as an experienced teacher who tailors lessons to each student in the classroom.



They will explore the applications, opportunities, and challenges of deploying adaptive training in the military, civil aviation, and other domains.

Panel Moderator: Daniel Serfaty, Chief Executive Officer, Aptima, Inc.

Panelists:

Lloyd Kleinman, Chief Technologist, International Programs, Surface Combat Systems Training Command.

Alicia Sanchez, Director of Innovation, DAUx at Defense Acquisition University

Janet Spruill, Senior Vice President, Government Programs, Aptima, Inc.



When: Wednesday November 30, 0830—1000



Where: Orange County Convention Center West Concourse, Room W300 -- Theatre

For more information on The Interservice/ Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC), please visit https://www.iitsec.org/

About Aptima, Inc.

For 25 years, Aptima’s mission has been to improve and optimize performance in mission-critical, technology-intensive settings. Visit www.Aptima.com.