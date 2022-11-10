English French

10 November 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA

Strengthening of Crédit Agricole Assurances's position

in the capital of Groupe ADP

Groupe ADP takes note of today's announcement that Crédit Agricole Assurances, via its subsidiary Predica, has acquired an additional 2.5% share of the capital of Groupe ADP from Royal Schiphol Group. Upon settlement, the transaction would bring Crédit Agricole Assurances's total stake in the Groupe ADP to 7.73%. Besides, it is reminded that Crédit Agricole Assurances has a seat on the Board of Directors of Groupe ADP.

This transaction is part of the orderly disposal process of the 8% cross-shareholdings held by Aéroports de Paris and Royal Schiphol Group respectively. It is reminded that this process, which is described in the press release of 16 February 2022, has been organised between the parties in such a way that it will take place in one or more steps and at the latest by 30 May 2023.

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute an offer to purchase financial securities within the United States or in any other country.

Forward-looking disclosures (including, if so, forecasts and objectives) are included in this press release. These forward-looking disclosures are based on data, assumptions and estimates deemed reasonable at the diffusion date of the present document but could be unprecise and are, either way, subject to risks. There are uncertainties about the realization of predicted events and the achievements of forecasted results. Detailed information about these potential risks and uncertainties that might trigger differences between considered results and obtained results are available in the registration document filed with the French financial markets authority on 14 April 2022 under D.22-0299, retrievable online on the AMF website www.amf-france.org or Aéroports de Paris website www.parisaeroports.fr.

Aéroports de Paris does not commit and shall not update forecasted information contained in the document to reflect facts and posterior circumstances to the presentation date.

