Veterans Increasingly Seek Alternative Therapies to Manage PTSD, Depression and Other Challenges of Civilian Life

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Veterans are increasingly investigating complementary or alternative treatment options like yoga, exercise, acupuncture, meditation and cannabis to help manage symptoms from mental health conditions like PTSD and depression.



Commonly referred to as complementary and alternative medicines (CAM), therapies like yoga and other physical activities, meditation, cannabis therapy and more have become attractive options for Veterans frustrated with the side effects of commonly prescribed pharmaceuticals. The Balanced Veterans Network serves as a resource for veterans and their families to discover alternative therapies in order to combat alarming issues like PTSD, depression, opioid use and the difficult challenges transitioning out of the military. In partnership with Balanced Veterans, the Cannabis Creative Movement has created a free, downloadable “Wellness Resource Guide for Veterans” that details the challenges Veterans and their families face and the alternative treatment options available. The guide is available for free download at this link .

“Prioritizing mental health is vital to living a balanced life. Current medical research has proven that non-traditional therapies can help treat mental health issues such as PTSD, anxiety, depression, and chronic pain,” said Ron Millward, founder and president of Balanced Veterans Network. “These issues are prevalent in the veteran community, which has been struggling to find a viable long-term solution. We are here to break the stigma around mental health by educating and empowering Veterans to try different modalities that challenge and strengthen the mind.”

More and more, physicians and treatment experts are recognizing the value of these alternatives. As a result, the impulse to medicate patients is slowly fading as some physicians are beginning to recommend complementing psychotherapy with non-traditional therapies. One study found that 65% of patients seeking mental health treatment had tried at least one form of alternative therapy.

“Veterans make a lifetime commitment to the nation that lasts far beyond their time in the military,” said John Shute, CEO and Founder of PufCreativ , a co-founder of the Cannabis Creative Movement. “Although not all Veterans struggle with mental health issues, they all must manage issues that those of us in civilian life never experience.”

The Wellness Resource Guide for Veterans focuses on the key issues Veterans face, as well as the resources available to them on alternative therapy options. According to the guide, the process of re-adjusting to civilian life can prove extremely challenging, leaving many veterans feeling unable to cope:

Stereotypes portray veterans as broken, beat down, dangerous members of society when in reality most veterans are working hard to make the change to civilian life.

Current medical research has proven that non-traditional therapies can successfully treat mental health issues such as PTSD, anxiety, depression and chronic pain.

Veterans take their own lives each year at a rate approximately 2.4 times greater than previously reported by the Department of Veterans Affairs.



The Wellness Resource Guide for Veterans is available free to download here and individuals are encouraged to make donations to the Balanced Veterans Network , to help grow their message and amplify their resources to the public. To download other free guides from the Cannabis Creative Movement, please visit the website .

About the Cannabis Creative Movement

The Cannabis Creative Movement is a joint initiative of PufCreativ , an award-winning community-focused cannabis marketing agency, and The 9th Block , a branding + communications firm focused on the cannabis, healthcare and tech industries. The group welcomes participation from other cannabis creatives interested in generating awareness of critical issues facing the cannabis community. For more information, email the Cannabis Creative Movement at hello@pufcreativ.com .

About Balanced Veterans Network

Balanced Veterans Network (BVN) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides education, advocacy, and empowerment of alternative therapies for veterans and their families. A peer-to-peer network, the Balanced Veterans community shares knowledge and camaraderie to combat the suicide epidemic, addiction, homelessness and loss of purpose after leaving the military service. Finding balance in life is a mental, physical, and spiritual journey. For more information, visit www.balancedveterans.com .

For more information:

Jim Dissett

303-532-7392

jim@the9thblock.com