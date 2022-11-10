ClimateAi’s Platform Announced as One of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateAi’s Forecasting Platform has been named on TIME’s list of the Best Inventions 2022 - featuring 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME’s editors and correspondents around the world, and through a rigorous application process, TIME evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.



On ClimateAi’s Forecasting Platform, TIME writes : “Companies have relied on past weather trends to predict future needs, but climate change scrambles that approach. So San Francisco-based ClimateAi developed a new method for creating long-term forecasts. Built around neural networks trained on a mix of forward- and backward-looking datasets, ClimateAi generates hyper-local forecasts 20 years into the future, predicting average temperatures, extreme weather, water availability, and even potential pests. [Thirty] food and agriculture companies have already used the tool to help develop future-proof produce. But ClimateAi’s tech has applications beyond farming, says co-founder and CEO Himanshu Gupta. Knowing the risk of flooding well into the future, for example, means companies can make the right choices now when choosing new locations.”

Himanshu Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of ClimateAi says: “We are so delighted to have received this accolade from the renowned and respected TIME. This honor goes to the hard work and passion of all my current and former colleagues and the support of our investors and mentors. The timing of the award couldn’t be more apt as it comes in the middle of COP27 taking place in Egypt, where adaptation, water, and food security are top of the agenda. There is a long way to go, but we are excited to be part of a solution tackling the effects of the climate crisis, helping people to adapt and mitigate current and future risk.”

Of the new list, TIME’s editors write: “The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including life-mapping artificial intelligence, diamonds made from excess carbon in the air, and the most powerful telescope ever—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.”

ClimateAi’s cutting-edge climate-based decision platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver actionable insights to help mitigate climate risk and identify opportunity for supply chains, 1 day - 40 years out. ClimateAi’s customers can make data-driven decisions about future investments in research, product development, and supply chain management. This technology is bringing foundational change to predictive analytics and is creating a new class of decision-focused climate resilience tools. It enables climate-optimized sourcing, maximizes agricultural yield, improves resource efficiency, and bolsters financial stability/profits while reducing GHG emissions.

