ProMed Staffing Resources Partners With Friends of Karen for Thanksgiving Food Drive

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Thanksgiving, ProMed Staffing Resources is determined to make a difference in the lives of families caring for a child with cancer or another life-threatening illness. In partnership with Friends of Karen, a registered 501(c)(3) children's charity that serves 22 counties in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, ProMed has pledged to contribute to the drive and invite their employees and field staff to do the same.

"No family should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from," said Maria Bingeman, Vice President of ProMed Staffing Resources. "As a mother, I can't imagine what it would be like to have to choose between providing food for my family or paying for life-saving medical treatments for my child. We hope that our contribution will make a difference in the lives of those who need it most."

"At ProMed, we are committed to giving back to the communities we serve," said Mendy Hirsch, CEO of ProMed Staffing Resources. "We chose to partner with Friends of Karen because their cause is one that everyone at ProMed feels deeply about."

Friends of Karen is the only organization in the New York Tri-State region that provides the vital, practical, and comprehensive services that relieve families caring for a child with a life-threatening illness of everyday needs and concerns, so they have more time to love. Friends of Karen has touched the lives of more than 17,000 children since its inception in 1978.

"The Thanksgiving food drive is one of the ways Friends of Karen helps ease the financial burden on families with critically ill children," said Gwen Salmo, Special Events Coordinator for Friends of Karen. "With the economic climate as it is, we are so grateful for the support of ProMed Staffing Resources and their commitment to helping our families in need. We hope more organizations and individuals will follow their lead and make this holiday a little brighter for everyone."

"Thanksgiving is a time to come together and give thanks for all that we have," said Zalman Goldman, President of ProMed Staffing Resources. "We are happy to do our part to help those less fortunate and we count on the generosity of our employees and the community to make this possible."

To join ProMed Staffing Resources in supporting Friends of Karen's Thanksgiving Drive, please click here to donate: Friends of Karen - Acceptiva.

For more information about Friends of Karen, please visit www.friendsofkaren.org.

About ProMed Staffing Resources:

ProMed Staffing Resources is a leading provider of staffing solutions for the healthcare industry. We provide temporary, contract, and permanent placement of nurses, allied health professionals, and support staff. We provide high-quality candidates who are skilled, compassionate, and reliable. For more information about ProMed Staffing Resources, please visit www.promedstaffingresources.com.

