CMG Home Loans Announces Mid-Atlantic Expansion with President Bill Landon

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMG Home Loans, the retail division of the well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm CMG Financial, announced today its sweeping expansion into the Mid-Atlantic region. The new group of branches is headed by President Bill Landon NMLS# 221041 who brings decades of experience to CMG, including his previous role as the CEO of George Mason Mortgage.

Landon's experience managing a large, well-known company in the Mid-Atlantic region has been extremely valuable to his success at CMG. In a very short time, he has recruited some of the most influential professionals in the mortgage industry and established an impressive foundation of six new branches with over 80 new loan officers. From here, Landon and his team are growing CMG's Mid-Atlantic presence at an exponential rate.

"Our team is excited to be expanding CMG's reach across the country," said Landon. "With such sound leadership, financial stability, and unique loan products for our customers, it was a clear decision to grow with CMG."

"Bill and the region have exceeded our expectations for the company and the communities they serve," stated Chris George, Founder and CEO of CMG Financial. "We could not have asked for a better team to lead our expansion and growth into the Mid-Atlantic and ensure more customers are experiencing our commitment to homeownership."

CMG was recently recognized as one of the few residential lenders to increase production volume last quarter, according to Inside Mortgage Finance. CMG's ability to continually succeed despite the immense market headwinds is a testament to leaders within the organization such as Landon. By constantly innovating, creating proprietary programs and platforms, and opening more doors for originators, CMG continues to differentiate itself from other lenders and offer incomparable service for partners and customers.

"It's more important now than ever to provide programs that give customers hope and a bridge to homeownership," noted Paul Akinmade, Chief Strategy Officer for CMG Financial. "This is all we think about, which is seen in the products we make available. We believe that our focus on creating opportunities for the end customer will attract the best talent in the industry."

