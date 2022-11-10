MyKlovr named a TIME Best Invention of 2022 Special Mention for Virtual College & Career Counselor

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIME Magazine has awarded myKlovr virtual college & career counselor a Special Mention as one of its Best Inventions of 2022.



MyKlovr uses proprietary technology and innovative distribution to democratize access to life-changing college & career advice and empower students to succeed. The platform uses artificial intelligence, behavioral analytics, and big data to ‘bottle’ and deliver the knowledge of dozens of academic, career, and financial experts that most families couldn’t otherwise afford or have access to.

To compile the list of 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives, TIME solicited nominations from editors and correspondents from around the world and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields such as AI, electric vehicle industry, sustainability and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each contender on key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

MyKlovr was singled out for a Special Mention for its recent pioneering work in career & technical exploration.

“We’re honored that TIME recognizes the power and potential of a technology like myKlovr,” says Gustavo Dolfino, CEO. “Every year, millions of qualified students miss out on college and career opportunities due to lack of access to adequate guidance and information – a problem made worse by underfunded schools, systemic inequities based on wealth & race, and a lack of focus on CTE. When we created myKlovr, we hoped to help level the playing field and become a resource for ALL families regardless of socioeconomic status, geographic location or path to success.”

MyKlovr’s rapid progress comes as a result of the company’s innovative distribution as an employee benefit. By working directly with employers, benefits brokers, insurance carriers, unions, and community groups, myKlovr has been able to expand much more quickly and reach a wider audience when compared to other traditional education-technology products.

See the full TIME Best Inventions List here: https://time.com/best-inventions-2022

About myKlovr :

MyKlovr is a virtual college & career counselor powered by artificial intelligence. We empower families by helping every student achieve their personal path to success – whether through a 4 year university, 2 year college, career & technical education or by launching a rewarding career immediately after high school. MyKlovr engages students as early as 9th grade to help them envision a path towards their future. The myKlovr system uses a combination of AI, behavioral analytics, and proprietary algorithms to deliver personalized expert advice, goals and opportunities including internships, scholarships, extracurricular and academic guidance, and real-world career insights.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e56d3bff-da5f-4342-aa9a-bdb1b2ff5174