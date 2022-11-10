Recognizing those who served: Caliber celebrates Veterans year-round

Lewisville, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision alongside Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, lives its purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® by giving back to the brave men and women who answered the call to serve our nation. Caliber contributes to meet the needs of veterans year-round through its Restoring You™ platform, including a long-standing partnership with National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides®. The company also supports the military community through training and career development programs, Changing Lanes and the Caliber Technician Apprentice Program (TAP), which provide hands-on collision repair experience in a live shop environment and extensive training that prepares veterans for thriving careers as auto body technicians in Caliber centers nationwide.

"At Caliber, we believe our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of your Life® calls us to give back to veterans and military members by gifting vehicles through our partnership with NABC Recycled Rides®, by creating new career opportunities with our body technician training programs and through additional initiatives taking place in our centers nationwide,” said Caliber President and CEO Mark Sanders. “Caliber teammates proudly support active-duty military and veterans who have given so much for our country. We thank them for their many sacrifices.”

Caliber’s partnership with NABC Recycled Rides® restores vehicles to like-new condition for active-duty military members, veterans and their families. The program is life-changing for recipients who do not have safe, reliable transportation to get to work, doctor appointments, school and more. Caliber teammates donate their time and talents to restore these vehicles. Since 2012, Caliber has gifted nearly 500 NABC Recycled Rides®, with more than 50 vehicles gifted this year. To show gratitude this Veterans Day, Caliber and NABC Recycled Rides®, along with insurance partner USAA, gifted a vehicle to a deserving veteran during San Diego's Fleet Week.

To ease the transition from military service to civilian life, Caliber offers Changing Lanes, a 15-week career skills training program for active-duty service members designed to prepare them for a fulfilling career in the auto body repair industry. Nearly 600 participants have graduated from Changing Lanes since Caliber established the program in 2016, and all graduates receive job offers at Caliber upon leaving military service. This no-cost, intensive training starts with candidates completing a skills assessment and thorough interview process. New cohorts begin Changing Lanes training every five weeks. Interested candidates may inquire about details on Caliber's website.

“I feel like I was guided on this path. I learned about Changing Lanes, contacted a recruiter and researched information on Caliber,” said Cody Barnett, general manager of Caliber Collision – North Charleston, and a Changing Lanes graduate. “I saw that Caliber’s purpose was Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®. I loved Caliber from the moment I read those words. I knew that was me, I needed them to restore my rhythm.”

TAP is another Caliber training program offering paid, hands-on instruction to both military veterans and non-military candidates seeking a rewarding career as an automotive body repair technician. Apprentices work closely with experienced Caliber body tech mentors in a collaborative environment, learning about the latest automotive technology and repair practices in Caliber centers. You can learn more about TAP and how to join the program on the Caliber website.

