BiondVax Announces Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change

JERUSALEM, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV) (“BiondVax”), a biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, announces today that it plans to effect a ratio change of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (ADSs) to its non-traded ordinary shares from the current ratio of one (1) ADS representing forty (40) ordinary shares to a new ratio of one (1) ADS representing four hundred (400) ordinary shares. The ratio change will have the same effect as a reverse split of the existing ADSs of one (1) new ADS for every ten (10) old ADSs. The anticipated effective date for the ratio change is November 25, 2022, and the Company’s ADSs will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “BVXV” with a new CUSIP Number 09073Q204.



No action is required by holders of ADSs to effect the ratio change, as the change will be effected on the books of the ADS depositary.

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and the depositary bank will attempt to sell them with the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements to be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank.

On November 2, 2022, the Company announced that it received notification from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. As a result of the change in ADS ratio, the price of its ADS is expected to increase proportionally, although BiondVax can give no assurance that the ADS price after the change in ADS ratio will be equal to or greater than ten times the ADS price before the change.

About BiondVax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases. Since its inception, BiondVax has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its prior vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. www.biondvax.com.

Contact Details

Investor Relations | +972 8 930 2529 | ir@biondvax.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding strategy, future operations, future financings, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, the future price of our ADSs. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the price of our ADSs will not increase proportionally as a result of the change in ADS ratio, that the company may not raise capital on acceptable terms or at all, the risk that the company will not submit a compliance plan acceptable to Nasdaq, the risk that the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs will not be met; the risk of a delay in the preclinical and clinical data for NanoAbs, if any; the risk that clinical trials relating to NanoAbs will fail in whole or in part; the risk that BiondVax may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all; risks relating to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic; BiondVax’s ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; BiondVax’s ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to BiondVax or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of BiondVax’s manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies, and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. BiondVax undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com