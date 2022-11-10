PDF Solutions® Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of unified data and cloud analytics for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Highlights of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Record total revenues of $39.9 million, up 35% over last year’s comparable quarter

GAAP gross margin of 69% and Non-GAAP gross margin of 72%

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.20



Total revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $39.9 million, compared to $34.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $29.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. Analytics revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $32.9 million, compared to $31.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $7.0 million, compared to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 69%, compared to 65% for the second quarter of 2022 and 63% for the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 72%, compared to 69% for the second quarter of 2022 and 66% for the third quarter of 2021.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.4 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, and net loss of $2.4 million, or ($0.06) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $7.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $4.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, and non-GAAP net income of $2.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at September 30, 2022, were $116.1 million, compared to $140.2 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $24.1 million, primarily due to the $22.5 million of share repurchases during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities was $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Outlook and Recent Accomplishments

There are challenges in the semiconductor environment, in part due to geopolitical factors, and no business is immune to macro and regulatory headwinds. Despite these challenges, the Company expects full year 2022 total revenue growth to approach 30% on a year over year basis. Backlog at the end of the year is expected to be strong, in part due to strong bookings in the fourth quarter that have already exceeded $100.0 million, which will be recognized as revenue over multiple years.

“We are proud of our performance in 2022 to date and believe we are positioned well to deliver long-term value to our stockholders. We are continuing to evaluate our 2023 targets and will provide an update at the beginning of next year, consistent with past practice,” said John Kibarian, CEO and President.

Conference Call

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Commentary Available Online

Information Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), PDF Solutions also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit excludes stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired technology. Non-GAAP net income excludes the effects of certain non-recurring items, including expenses related to an arbitration proceeding for a disputed contract with a customer, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired technology and other acquired intangible assets, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company’s profitability and performance. PDF Solutions’ management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of expenses related to an arbitration proceeding for a disputed contract with a customer) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non-GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Since management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance, PDF Solutions has included these non-GAAP measures to give investors an opportunity to see the Company’s financial results as viewed by management. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of the Company’s financial statements presented below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The press release and the planned conference call include forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future expected business performance and financial results, including expectations about total revenue growth for full year 2022 and expected revenue from new bookings, that are subject to future events and circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially include risks associated with: continued adoption of the Company’s solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; cost and schedule of new product development; the impact of rising inflation; the provision of technology and services prior to the execution of a final contract; the continuing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the semiconductor industry and on the Company’s operations or supply and demand for the Company’s products; the time required of the Company’s executive management for, and the expenses related to, as well as the success of the Company’s strategic growth opportunities and partnerships, including its partnership with Advantest Corporation; our ability to successfully integrate the acquired businesses and technologies; whether we can successfully convert our backlog into revenue; customers’ production volumes under contracts that provide Gainshare royalties; the potential for export controls that could impact our sales in China; and other risks set forth in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, most recently filed for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to such reports. The forward-looking statements made in the conference call are made as of the date hereof, and PDF Solutions does not assume any obligation to update such statements nor the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in such statements.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,728 $ 27,684 Short-term investments 22,357 112,542 Accounts receivable, net 54,981 40,087 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,463 8,194 Total current assets 180,529 188,507 Property and equipment, net 38,740 35,295 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,022 5,408 Goodwill 14,123 14,123 Intangible assets, net 18,934 21,239 Deferred tax assets, net 16 75 Other non-current assets 7,611 9,121 Total assets $ 265,975 $ 273,768 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,186 $ 5,554 Accrued compensation and related benefits 12,652 9,495 Accrued and other current liabilities 6,472 3,328 Operating lease liabilities ‒ current portion 1,448 1,758 Deferred revenues ‒ current portion 26,461 23,691 Billings in excess of recognized revenues 183 — Total current liabilities 52,402 43,826 Long-term income taxes payable 2,348 2,656 Non-current operating lease liabilities 6,074 5,258 Non-current portion of deferred revenues 1,948 2,443 Total liabilities 62,772 54,183 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in-capital 441,711 423,075 Treasury stock at cost (132,966 ) (104,705 ) Accumulated deficit (101,633 ) (97,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,909 ) (1,064 ) Total stockholders’ equity 203,203 219,585 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 265,975 $ 273,768





PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Analytics $ 32,879 $ 31,117 $ 27,194 $ 94,422 $ 66,165 Integrated yield ramp 6,981 3,551 2,361 13,604 15,009 Total revenues 39,860 34,668 29,555 108,026 81,174 Costs and Expenses: Costs of revenues 12,545 12,042 11,070 36,116 32,518 Research and development 14,303 13,374 10,657 41,766 32,562 Selling, general and administrative 12,005 9,770 9,609 32,614 28,482 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 318 314 314 946 942 Interest and other expense (income), net (1,511 ) (991 ) (194 ) (2,812 ) (391 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,200 159 (1,901 ) (604 ) (12,939 ) Income tax expense 815 1,306 506 3,308 1,549 Net income (loss) $ 1,385 $ (1,147 ) $ (2,407 ) $ (3,912 ) $ (14,488 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.39 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted average common shares used to calculate net income (loss) per share: Basic 37,226 37,028 37,221 37,285 37,067 Diluted 38,054 37,028 37,221 37,285 37,067





PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Total revenues $ 39,860 $ 34,668 $ 29,555 $ 108,026 $ 81,174 Costs of revenues 12,545 12,042 11,070 36,116 32,518 GAAP gross profit $ 27,315 $ 22,626 $ 18,485 $ 71,910 $ 48,656 GAAP gross margin 69 % 65 % 63 % 67 % 60 % Non-GAAP GAAP gross profit $ 27,315 $ 22,626 $ 18,485 $ 71,910 $ 48,656 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 854 655 670 2,237 1,860 Amortization of acquired technology 553 553 454 1,660 1,525 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 28,722 $ 23,834 $ 19,609 $ 75,807 $ 52,041 Non-GAAP gross margin 72 % 69 % 66 % 70 % 64 %





PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,385 $ (1,147 ) $ (2,407 ) $ (3,912 ) $ (14,488 ) Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense 5,136 3,872 3,363 14,561 9,474 Amortization of acquired technology 553 553 454 1,660 1,525 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 318 314 314 945 942 Expenses of arbitration (1) 556 36 341 1,043 1,194 Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items (2) (373 ) 664 334 1,228 1,552 Non-GAAP net income $ 7,575 $ 4,292 $ 2,399 $ 15,525 $ 199 GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.39 ) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.20 $ 0.11 $ 0.06 $ 0.41 $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares used in GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share calculation 38,054 37,028 37,221 37,285 37,067 Weighted average common shares used in Non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation 38,054 37,615 37,916 38,082 37,723

_____________________________

(1) Represents expenses related to an arbitration proceeding over a disputed customer contract, which expenses are expected to continue until the arbitration is resolved.



(2) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provisions is primarily due to the valuation allowance on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP adjustments. For example, on a GAAP basis, the Company does not receive a deferred tax benefit for foreign tax credits or R&D credits after valuation allowance. The Company’s non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense is not calculated with a full U.S. federal or state valuation allowance due to the Company’s cumulative Non-GAAP income and management’s conclusion that it is more likely than not to utilize its net deferred tax assets (DTAs). Each reporting period, management evaluates the need for a valuation allowance and may place a valuation allowance against its U.S. net DTA on a non-GAAP basis if it concludes it is more likely than not that it will not be able to utilize some or all of its US DTAs on a non-GAAP basis.

