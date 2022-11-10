Sientra Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, today announced its financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2022.

Q3 2022 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Net sales of $22.6 million, representing growth of 15% over the third quarter of 2021
  • Year-to-date net sales of $65.5 million, representing growth of nearly 13% compared to the same period of 2021
  • Reduced free cash outflow to a record low of $3.6 million
  • Added 130 new augmentation accounts, and 160 new reconstruction accounts
  • Received approval of Sientra’s breast implants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and approval for Low Plus Profile implants from Health Canada
  • Entered into a new debt facility with Deerfield, and completed a secondary equity offering to provide enhanced balance sheet flexibility
  • Advanced preparations for launch of novel enhanced viability fat transfer system at Beauty Through Science meeting in New York on December 1-3

Ron Menezes, Sientra’s President, and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are extremely proud of the execution by our team this quarter. Our results demonstrate the strong demand for Sientra’s industry-leading products backed by an unrivaled safety profile, strong relationships with Plastic Surgeons, and innovative programs. Looking forward, we see significant market opportunities and believe that the upcoming launch of our novel enhanced viability fat transfer system will be revolutionary, transforming Sientra into a full aesthetics company.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Total net sales were $22.6 million, an increase of 15% compared to total net sales of $19.6 million for the same period in 2021
  • Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $12.8 million, or 56.6% of sales, compared to gross profit of $10.6 million, or 54% of sales, for the same period in 2021
  • GAAP Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 of $25.3 million compared to $22.3 million for the same period in 2021. A driver to the increase was higher investment in R&D and commercial operations in anticipation of new product launches
  • Loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2022 was $14.9 million compared to net income of $28.5 million for the same period in 2021
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $21.7 million compared to $19.2 million for the same period in 2021. The increase is attributed to investments in R&D and commercial operations in anticipation of new product launches
  • Net cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022, were $19.0 million, compared to $51.8 million on December 31, 2021
  • Ending cash of $19.0 million with improvement of free cash flow usage of $3.6 million in Q3 2022 compared to a free cash flow usage of $15.4 million in the same period last year.

Conference Call
Sientra will hold a conference call today, November 10, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET to discuss second quarter 2022 results. The dial-in numbers are 1-866-374-5140 for domestic callers. The conference ID is 57765123#. The webcast link is the following: Sientra Q3 2022 Earnings Call Webcast Registration Link. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sientra.com. The webcast will be archived on the website following the call’s completion.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Sientra has supplemented its US GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA, US GAAP Operating Expenses with a non-GAAP measure of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, and US GAAP cash flow from operating activities with a non-GAAP measure of Free Cash Flow. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company, facilitate a more meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results, and assist management in analyzing future trends, making strategic and business decisions and establishing internal budgets and forecasts. Reconciliations of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, and Free Cash Flow to GAAP net income (loss), GAAP Operating Expenses and Cash flow from operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, are provided in the schedules below. In the current period, management added “Bad debt expense” as an adjustment to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA to align with internal targets, budgets and forecasts. The prior periods have been recast to conform with the current period presentation.

There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with Sientra’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in the schedules below.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. The words ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘aim,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘continue, ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘position,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the Company’s unaudited financial information for the third quarter ended September 31, 2022, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its operations, the impact of current economic headwinds on the Company and its operation, the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s revenues, profitability, outlook and overall business strategy, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate the AuraGen fat grafting system into its existing operations, the reception of plastic surgeons to the Company’s products, including the AuraGen fat grafting system, \, the Company’s ability to expand into aesthetic applications outside of breast procedures, and the Company’s ability to capture additional market share and customer accounts in the plastic surgery market. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the audit of the Company’s financial statements which audit is not yet complete and the numbers presented here could differ from the final audited financial statements presented by the Company, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the scope and duration of the current economic headwinds, the Company’s ability to recapture delayed procedures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the positive reaction from plastic surgeons and their patients to Sientra’s Breast Products, including the AuraGen fat grafting system, , the ability to meet consumer demand, the growth of the plastic surgery market and breast procedures, regulatory timelines in the United States and abroad for approval of the Company’s products, and the ability of the Company to execute on its commercial, marketing, research and development and regulatory plans. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Sientra’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘aim,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘continue, ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘position,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and such estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business.

Sientra, Inc. 
Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(In thousands, except per share and share amounts) 
(Unaudited) 
             
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Net sales $22,570  $19,620  $65,481  $58,035 
Cost of goods sold  9,794   9,030   27,118   26,027 
Gross profit  12,776   10,590   38,363   32,008 
Operating expenses:            
Sales and marketing  12,290   12,052   41,542   34,348 
Research and development  3,720   2,367   9,823   6,962 
General and administrative  9,324   7,865   31,589   23,321 
Total operating expenses  25,334   22,284   82,954   64,631 
Loss from operations  (12,558)  (11,694)  (44,591)  (32,623)
Other (expense) income, net:            
Interest income  41   1   58   4 
Interest expense  (2,364)  (2,026)  (6,584)  (6,143)
Change in fair value of derivative liability     35,550      (14,460)
Other (expense) income, net  (6)  6,672   (1)  6,575 
Total other (expense) income, net  (2,329)  40,197   (6,527)  (14,024)
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes  (14,887)  28,503   (51,118)  (46,647)
Income tax expense            
(Loss) Income from continuing operations  (14,887)  28,503   (51,118)  (46,647)
(Loss) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes  (94)  (93)  (208)  233 
Net (loss) income $(14,981) $28,410  $(51,326) $(46,414)
Basic (loss) earnings per share:            
Continuing operations $(0.24) $0.49  $(0.82) $(0.82)
Discontinued operations  (0.00)  0.00   (0.00)  0.00 
Basic (loss) earnings per share $(0.24) $0.49  $(0.82) $(0.82)
Diluted loss per share:            
Continuing operations $(0.24) $(0.08) $(0.82) $(0.82)
Discontinued operations  (0.00)  (0.00)  (0.00)  (0.00)
Diluted loss per share $(0.24) $(0.08) $(0.82) $(0.82)
Weighted average outstanding common shares used for net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:            
Basic  62,848,172   58,005,784   62,613,501   56,680,594 
Diluted  62,848,172   72,639,930   62,613,501   56,680,594 


Sientra, Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
       
       
  September 30,  December 31, 
  2022  2021 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $18,975  $51,772 
Accounts receivable, net  34,360   33,105 
Inventories, net  51,640   52,914 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  3,557   2,979 
Current assets of discontinued operations  4   4 
Total current assets  108,536   140,774 
Property and equipment, net  14,059   13,998 
Goodwill  9,202   9,202 
Other intangible assets, net  26,361   28,765 
Right of use assets, net  6,894   6,565 
Other assets  881   600 
Total assets $165,933  $199,904 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt $-  $2,237 
Accounts payable  7,352   7,402 
Accrued and other current liabilities  18,320   21,298 
Customer deposits  43,013   35,182 
Sales return liability  12,016   13,399 
Current liabilities of discontinued operations  500   500 
Total current liabilities  81,201   80,018 
Long-term debt  70,064   62,434 
Deferred and contingent consideration  5,837   5,872 
Warranty reserve  2,675   2,505 
Lease liabilities  6,999   5,604 
Other liabilities  3,488   2,614 
Total liabilities  170,264   159,047 
Stockholders’ equity:      
Total stockholders’ equity  (4,331)  40,857 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $165,933  $199,904 


Sientra, Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
       
       
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2022  2021 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $(51,326) $(46,414)
(Loss) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes  (208)  233 
Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes  (51,118)  (46,647)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  4,947   3,149 
Provision for doubtful accounts  1,086   875 
Provision for warranties  583   684 
Provision for inventory  607   638 
Fair value adjustments to derivative liability     14,460 
Fair value adjustments of other liabilities held at fair value  (88)  49 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs  3,029   2,632 
Stock-based compensation expense  6,113   8,073 
Payments of contingent consideration liability in excess of acquisition-date fair value     (2,419)
Other non-cash adjustments  135   584 
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (2,341)  (7,558)
Inventories  667   (12,999)
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets  1,997   (205)
Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities  (5,514)  1,279 
Customer deposits  7,830   12,381 
Sales return liability  (1,383)  3,113 
Net cash flow used in operating activities - continuing operations  (33,450)  (28,563)
Net cash flow used in operating activities - discontinued operations  (208)  (989)
Net cash used in operating activities  (33,658)  (29,552)
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchase of property and equipment  (1,856)  (4,882)
Net cash flow from investing activities - continuing operations  (1,856)  (4,882)
Net cash flow from investing activities - discontinued operations     11,314 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (1,856)  6,432 
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock-based plans  475   1,824 
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock     39,226 
Tax payments related to shares withheld for vested restricted stock units (RSUs)  (448)  (2,420)
Gross borrowings under the Term Loan  5,000   1,000 
Gross borrowings under the Revolving Loan  5,440    
Repayment of the Revolving Loan  (7,678)   
Payments of contingent consideration up to acquisition-date fair value     (4,550)
Payments for debt financing fees  (73)  (800)
Net cash provided by financing activities  2,716   34,280 
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (32,798)  11,160 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at:      
Beginning of period  52,068   55,300 
End of period $19,270  $66,460 
       
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets      
Cash and cash equivalents  18,975   66,127 
Restricted cash included in other assets  295   333 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $19,270  $66,460 


Sientra, Inc. 
Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA 
(Unaudited) 
             
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
Dollars, in thousands 2022  2021  2022  2021 
(Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported $(14,887) $28,503  $(51,118) $(46,647)
Adjustments to (loss) income from continuing operations:            
Interest (income) expense and other, net  2,329   2,005   6,528   6,216 
Depreciation and amortization  1,545   1,039   4,947   3,149 
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration        (88)  49 
Fair value adjustments to derivative liability     (35,550)     14,460 
Gain on extinguishment of debt     (6,652)     (6,652)
Stock-based compensation  1,855   2,326   6,113   8,072 
Bad debt expense  582   257   1,086   875 
One-time severance charges        2,171    
Legal settlement expense        1,600    
Total adjustments to (loss) income from continuing operations  6,311   (36,575)  22,357   26,169 
Adjusted EBITDA $(8,576) $(8,072) $(28,761) $(20,478)
             
             
             
             
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
As a Percentage of Revenue** 2022  2021  2022  2021 
(Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported  (66.0%)  145.3%  (78.1%)  (80.4%)
Adjustments to (loss) income from continuing operations:            
Interest (income) expense and other, net  10.3%  10.2%  10.0%  10.7%
Depreciation and amortization  6.8%  5.3%  7.6%  5.4%
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration  0.0%  0.0%  (0.1%)  0.1%
Fair value adjustments to derivative liability  0.0%  (181.2%)  0.0%  24.9%
Gain on extinguishment of debt  0.0%  (33.9%)  0.0%  (11.5%)
Stock-based compensation  8.2%  11.9%  9.3%  13.9%
Bad debt expense  2.6%  1.3%  1.7%  1.5%
One-time severance charges  0.0%  0.0%  3.3%  0.0%
Legal settlement expense  0.0%  0.0%  2.4%  0.0%
Total adjustments to (loss) income from continuing operations  28.0%  (186.4%)  34.1%  45.1%
Adjusted EBITDA  (38.0%)  (41.1%)  (43.9%)  (35.3%)
             
** Adjustments may not add to the total figure due to rounding 


Sientra, Inc. 
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses 
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
             
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
GAAP operating expenses, as reported $25,334  $22,284  $82,954  $64,631 
Adjustments to GAAP operating expenses:            
Depreciation and amortization  1,244   550   3,815   1,527 
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration        (88)  49 
Stock-based compensation  1,855   2,326   6,113   8,072 
Bad debt expense  582   257   1,086   875 
One-time severance charges        1,635    
Legal settlement        1,600    
Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses  3,681   3,133   14,161   10,523 
Non-GAAP operating expenses $21,653  $19,151  $68,793  $54,108 


  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
GAAP operating expenses, as reported            
Sales and marketing $12,290  $12,052  $41,542  $34,348 
Research and development  3,720   2,367   9,823   6,962 
General and administrative  9,324   7,865   31,589   23,321 
Total GAAP operating expenses, as reported $25,334  $22,284  $82,954  $64,631 
Adjustments to GAAP operating expenses:            
Sales and marketing  640   855   3,065   2,868 
Research and development  173   237   575   1,222 
General and administrative  2,868   2,041   10,521   6,433 
Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses  3,681   3,133   14,161   10,523 
Non-GAAP operating expenses            
Sales and marketing  11,650   11,197   38,477   31,480 
Research and development  3,547   2,130   9,248   5,740 
General and administrative  6,456   5,824   21,068   16,888 
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $21,653  $19,151  $68,793  $54,108 
             
             
             
Sientra, Inc. 
Free Cash Flow 
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
             
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
             
Net cash flow used in operating activities - continuing operations $(2,605) $(13,724) $(33,450) $(28,563)
Purchase of property and equipment  (1,043)  (1,712)  (1,856)  (4,882)
Free cash flow $(3,648) $(15,436) $(35,306) $(33,445)