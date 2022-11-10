Akero Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences in November

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences this month:



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Thursday, November 17 at 8:00 a.m. GMT (3:00 a.m. ET) in London, England.

EvercoreISI HealthCONx Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 29 at 12:10 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the Company presentations will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company's website.

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is a differentiated Fc-FGF21 fusion protein that has been engineered to mimic the balanced biological activity profile of native FGF21, an endogenous hormone that alleviates cellular stress and regulates metabolism throughout the body. EFX is designed to offer convenient once-weekly subcutaneous dosing. The consistency and magnitude of observed effects position EFX to be a potentially best-in-class medicine, if approved, for treatment of NASH. EFX is currently being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials: the HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic NASH (F2-F3 fibrosis), which is currently in a long-term safety follow-up phase after reporting Week 24 results, and the SYMMETRY study in patients with cirrhotic NASH (F4 fibrosis, compensated). EFX is also being evaluated in an expansion cohort of the SYMMETRY study, comparing the safety and tolerability of EFX to placebo when added to an existing GLP-1 receptor agonist in patients with pre-cirrhotic NASH (F1-F3 fibrosis) and Type 2 diabetes. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at akerotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

