goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter & Announces New $200 Million Securitization Facility

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lenders, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and announced the establishment of a new $200 million revolving securitization warehouse facility (the “New Securitization Facility”) collateralized by automotive consumer loans.

Third Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company produced record loan originations of $641 million, up 47% compared to the $436 million originated in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in lending was driven by healthy demand across the company’s entire range of products and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, home equity loans, powersports financing and automotive financing.

The increased loan originations led to record growth in the loan portfolio of $219 million, which was up 117% from $101 million of loan growth in the third quarter of 2021. At quarter end, the gross consumer loan receivable portfolio was $2.59 billion, up 37% from $1.90 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $262 million in the quarter, up 19% over the same period last year.

During the quarter, the Company also continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The net charge off rate in the third quarter was 9.3%, in line with the Company’s target range of between 8.5% and 10.5% on an annualized basis, and down from the pre-pandemic level of 13.2% in the third quarter of 2019. The Company’s allowance for future credit losses decreased slightly to 7.58% from 7.68% in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to the improved product and credit mix of the loan portfolio.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was a record $91.4 million, up 12% from $81.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Operating margin for the third quarter was 34.8%, down from 37.0% in the prior year. After adjustments for items related to the acquisition of LendCare Capital Inc. (“LendCare”), the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $94.8 million, up $9.0 million or an increase of 11% compared to $85.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating margin1 for the third quarter was 36.2%, down from 39.1% in the prior year, primarily due to a higher level of loan growth resulting in an increase in the loan loss provision expense compared to the prior year.

Net income in the third quarter was $47.2 million, down 26% from $63.5 million in the same period of 2021, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $2.86, down 22% from the $3.66 reported in the third quarter of 2021. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items on an after-tax basis, including $2.4 million in amortization of acquired intangible assets and a $1.1 million fair value gain on investments, adjusted net income2 was a record $48.6 million, up 4% from $46.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $2.95, up 9% from $2.70 in the third quarter of 2021. Return on equity during the quarter was 24.2%, compared to 32.7% in the third quarter of 2021. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items, adjusted return on equity1 was 24.9% in the quarter, up from 24.0% in the same period of 2021.

“The team delivered another strong quarter, producing record loan growth and stable credit performance. Amidst an uncertain economic backdrop, we continue to employ a disciplined approach to managing credit risk by focusing on the quality of our originations and underwriting standards, which further strengthen the resilience of our portfolio,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Similar to last quarter, the elevated loan growth over the prior year resulted in an incremental loan loss provision expense of approximately $0.40 on an after-tax per share basis in the quarter, yet the strong commercial performance and operating leverage served to produce record adjusted diluted earnings per share1of $2.95. The addition of a new securitization facility to support our automotive financing program also demonstrates the ongoing support of our banks and increases our undrawn debt capacity to over $1.1 billion. Looking forward, we continue to experience strong growth potential fueled by our business initiatives and favorable competitive dynamics. We are confident that the business is well positioned to grow responsibly and navigate through the current economic conditions. We are reaffirming the commitment to our 3-year forecast, which includes increasing our consumer loan portfolio by approximately 54% to nearly $4 billion by the end of 2025, and we remain dedicated to our journey to build Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lending platform,” Mr. Mullins concluded.

Other Key Third Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

Revenue of $225 million, up 24%

38% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 33%

64% of net loan advances 1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, consistent with 66%

in the quarter were issued to new customers, consistent with 66% Record net customer growth during the quarter of 12,472

Record financing volumes in unsecured loans, automotive financing and healthcare financing

Average loan book per branch 3 improved to $4.6 million, an increase of 16%

improved to $4.6 million, an increase of 16% Weighted average interest rate 3 on consumer loans of 31.0%, down from 33.6%

on consumer loans of 31.0%, down from 33.6% Record operating income of $102 million, up 12%

Operating margin of 45.3%, down from 49.7%



easyhome

Revenue of $37.3 million, broadly flat year over year

Same store revenue growth 3 of 1.6%

of 1.6% Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $83.0 million, up 34%

Financial revenue 2 from consumer lending increased to $10.2 million, up 30% from $7.9 million

from consumer lending increased to $10.2 million, up 30% from $7.9 million Operating income of $7.8 million, down 23%

Operating margin of 20.9%, down from 26.7%

Overall

50 th consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth 3

consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth 85 th consecutive quarter of positive net income

consecutive quarter of positive net income 2022 marks the 18 th consecutive year of paying dividends and the 8 th consecutive year of a dividend increase

consecutive year of paying dividends and the 8 consecutive year of a dividend increase Total same store revenue growth 3 of 14.9%

of 14.9% Total customers served over 1.2 million

Adjusted return on equity 1 of 24.9%, up from 24%

of 24.9%, up from 24% Adjusted return on tangible common equity 1 of 37.7%, up from 37.1%

of 37.7%, up from 37.1% Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 5.2%

Net debt to net capitalization4 of 72% on September 30, 2022, up from 62% in the prior year



Nine Months Results

For the first nine months of 2022, the Company produced record revenues of $746 million, up 26% compared with $592 million in the same period of 2021. Operating income for the period was a record $257 million compared with $201 million in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of $55.2 million or 27%. Net income for the first nine months of 2022 was $112 million and diluted earnings per share was $6.71, compared with $195 million or $11.75 per share. Excluding the effects of the adjusting items related to the acquisition of LendCare, corporate development costs and fair value mark-to-market impact on investments, adjusted net income2 for the first nine months of 2022 was a record $141 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $8.50 compared with $127 million or $7.66 per share, increases of 11% and 11%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 19.2%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 24.3%, down from 26.6% in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $3.13 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 27% from $2.47 billion as of September 30, 2021, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

In June 2022, the Company entered into a strategic commercial partnership and agreed to make a minority equity investment of $40 million in Canada Drives, Canada’s largest 100% online car shopping and to-your-door delivery platform. In October 2022, the Company invested $15 million of its total commitment, in convertible notes, resulting in a total $30 million investment to date. The Company has committed to purchase an additional $10 million in convertible notes on or before January 1, 2023. The convertible notes mature on June 15, 2025, bear interest at 5% annually and are convertible into preferred shares on defined terms.

The Company announced today the establishment of a new $200 million revolving securitization warehouse facility, structured and underwritten by Bank of Montreal. The new facility will be securitized by automotive consumer loans originated by goeasy’s wholly owned subsidiaries, easyfinancial Services Inc. and LendCare, and will have an initial term of two years and interest on advances payable at the rate of 1-month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (“CDOR”) plus 185 bps. Based on the current 1-month CDOR rate of 4.23% as of November 8, 2022, the interest rate would be 6.08%. The Company intends to establish an interest rate swap agreement to generate fixed rate payments on the amounts drawn to assist in mitigating the impact of increases in interest rates. The New Securitization Facility complements the Company’s existing $1.4 billion revolving securitization warehouse facility, which also bears an interest on advances payable at the rate of 1-month CDOR plus 185 bps.

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $95.6 million, up 7% from $89.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facilities, including the aforementioned New Securitization Facility, the Company has approximately $1.12 billion in total debt capacity. The Company estimates that its current debt capacity is sufficient to support organic growth, excluding any change in the value of its investments, through the second half of 2025. At quarter-end, the Company’s fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was at 5.2%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $250 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized in the second of half of 2025, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $400 million per year solely from internal cash flows. The Company also estimates that if it were to run-off its consumer loan and leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $3.4 billion. If, during such a run-off scenario with reasonable cost reductions, all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 15 months.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share payable on January 13, 2023 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy, expected financial performance and condition, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, targets for growth of the consumer loans receivable portfolio, annual revenue growth targets, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results and critical accounting estimates. In certain cases, forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘intends’, ‘plans’, ‘believes’, ‘budgeted’, ‘estimates’, ‘forecasts’, ‘targets’ or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results ‘may’, ‘could’, ‘would’, ‘might’ or ‘will’ be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally, as well as those factors referred to in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion and Analysis, as available on www.sedar.com, in the section entitled “Risk Factors”. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company, due to, but not limited to, important factors such as the Company’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, purchase products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls. The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,300 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes an online and mobile platform, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through approximately 6,000 merchants across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.2 million Canadians and originated over $9.5 billion in loans, with one in three easyfinancial customers graduating to prime credit and over 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, honoured by The Globe and Mail’s Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 75 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $4.7 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

goeasy Ltd. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) As At As At September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash 74,009 102,479 Accounts receivable 25,566 20,769 Prepaid expenses 8,604 8,018 Consumer loans receivable, net 2,435,447 1,899,631 Investments 37,913 64,441 Lease assets 45,520 47,182 Property and equipment, net 35,223 35,285 Derivative financial assets 67,580 20,634 Intangible assets, net 157,812 159,651 Right-of-use assets, net 61,319 57,140 Goodwill 180,923 180,923 TOTAL ASSETS 3,129,916 2,596,153 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Revolving credit facility 98,492 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 50,401 57,134 Income taxes payable 2,088 27,859 Dividends payable 14,453 10,692 Unearned revenue 24,589 11,354 Accrued interest 24,511 8,135 Deferred tax liabilities, net 25,735 38,648 Lease liabilities 69,973 65,607 Secured borrowings 121,207 173,959 Revolving securitization warehouse facility 716,554 292,814 Derivative financial liabilities - 34,132 Notes payable 1,189,961 1,085,906 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,337,964 1,806,240 Shareholders' equity Share capital 359,920 363,514 Contributed surplus 19,691 22,583 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (414 ) 8,567 Retained earnings 412,755 395,249 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 791,952 789,913 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 3,129,916 2,596,153







goeasy Ltd. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUE Interest income 180,695 146,132 506,830 380,109 Lease revenue 25,369 27,923 78,195 84,708 Commissions earned 50,569 42,052 145,770 117,824 Charges and fees 5,583 3,655 15,215 9,651 262,216 219,762 746,010 592,292 EXPENSES BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION Salaries and benefits 44,838 41,776 130,710 120,986 Stock-based compensation 2,642 2,116 7,432 6,103 Advertising and promotion 7,234 7,751 26,127 20,815 Bad debts 72,551 45,297 194,636 123,444 Occupancy 6,265 5,995 18,828 17,272 Technology costs 5,274 4,900 15,974 12,721 Other expenses 11,054 9,852 33,716 32,356 149,858 117,687 427,423 333,697 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION Depreciation of lease assets 8,371 8,601 25,031 26,687 Amortization of intangible assets 5,249 5,405 15,377 11,285 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 5,071 4,650 14,911 13,416 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,289 2,067 6,742 5,833 20,980 20,723 62,061 57,221 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 170,838 138,410 489,484 390,918 OPERATING INCOME 91,378 81,352 256,526 201,374 OTHER INCOME (LOSS) 1,294 23,219 (23,050 ) 106,505 FINANCE COSTS Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges 27,602 20,889 73,835 54,450 Interest expense on lease liabilities 895 797 2,586 2,294 28,497 21,686 76,421 56,744 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 64,175 82,885 157,055 251,135 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) Current 17,822 25,769 54,443 58,577 Deferred (836 ) (6,424 ) (8,973 ) (2,424 ) 16,986 19,345 45,470 56,153 NET INCOME 47,189 63,540 111,585 194,982 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 2.92 3.79 6.88 12.15 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 2.86 3.66 6.71 11.75







Segmented Reporting Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 173,145 7,550 - 180,695 Lease revenue - 25,369 - 25,369 Commissions earned 47,236 3,333 - 50,569 Charges and fees 4,537 1,046 - 5,583 224,918 37,298 - 262,216 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 114,291 18,888 16,679 149,858 Depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets 6,006 8,663 1,240 15,909 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,809 1,965 297 5,071 8,815 10,628 1,537 20,980 Segment operating income (loss) 101,812 7,782 (18,216 ) 91,378 Other income 1,294 Finance costs Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges 27,602 Interest expense on lease liabilities 895 28,497 Income before income taxes 64,175 Income taxes 16,986 Net Income 47,189 Diluted earnings per share 2.86 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 140,266 5,866 - 146,132 Lease revenue - 27,923 - 27,923 Commissions earned 39,234 2,818 - 42,052 Charges and fees 2,619 1,036 - 3,655 182,119 37,643 - 219,762 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 83,167 16,752 17,768 117,687 Depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets 5,880 8,912 1,281 16,073 Depreciation of right-of-use-assets 2,512 1,924 214 4,650 8,392 10,836 1,495 20,723 Segment operating income (loss) 90,560 10,055 (19,263 ) 81,352 Other income 23,219 Finance costs Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges 20,889 Interest expense on lease liabilities 797 21,686 Income before income taxes 82,885 Income taxes 19,345 Net Income 63,540 Diluted earnings per share 3.66 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 485,434 21,396 - 506,830 Lease revenue - 78,195 - 78,195 Commissions earned 135,990 9,780 - 145,770 Charges and fees 12,218 2,997 - 15,215 633,642 112,368 - 746,010 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 320,101 54,663 52,659 427,423 Depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets 17,542 25,918 3,690 47,150 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 8,280 5,896 735 14,911 25,822 31,814 4,425 62,061 Segment operating income (loss) 287,719 25,891 (57,084 ) 256,526 Other loss (23,050 ) Finance costs Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges 73,835 Interest expense on lease liabilities 2,586 76,421 Income before income taxes 157,055 Income taxes 45,470 Net Income 111,585 Diluted earnings per share 6.71 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 363,806 16,303 - 380,109 Lease revenue - 84,708 - 84,708 Commissions earned 109,809 8,015 - 117,824 Charges and fees 6,721 2,930 - 9,651 480,336 111,956 - 592,292 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 223,784 50,143 59,770 333,697 Depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets 12,423 27,652 3,730 43,805 Depreciation of right-of-use-assets 7,021 5,750 645 13,416 19,444 33,402 4,375 57,221 Segment operating income (loss) 237,108 28,411 (64,145 ) 201,374 Other income 106,505 Finance costs Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges 54,450 Interest expense on lease liabilities 2,294 56,744 Income before income taxes 251,135 Income taxes 56,153 Net Income 194,982 Diluted earnings per share 11.75







Summary of Financial Results and Key Performance Indicators ($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages) Three Months Ended Variance Variance September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 $ / bps % change Summary Financial Results Revenue 262,216 219,762 42,454 19.3 % Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization2,3 149,858 117,687 32,171 27.3 % EBITDA1 105,281 116,693 (11,412 ) (9.8 %) EBITDA margin1 40.2 % 53.1 % (1,290 bps) (24.3 %) Depreciation and amortization expense2,3 20,980 20,723 257 1.2 % Operating income 91,378 81,352 10,026 12.3 % Operating margin 34.8 % 37.0 % (220 bps) (5.9 %) Other income2,3 1,294 23,219 (21,925 ) (94.4 %) Finance costs 28,497 21,686 6,811 31.4 % Effective income tax rate 26.5 % 23.3 % 320 bps 13.7 % Net income 47,189 63,540 (16,351 ) (25.7 %) Diluted earnings per share 2.86 3.66 (0.80 ) (21.9 %) Return on assets 6.3 % 10.3 % (400 bps) (38.8 %) Return on equity 24.2 % 32.7 % (850 bps) (26.0 %) Return on tangible common equity1 38.5 % 52.3 % (1,380 bps) (26.4 %) Adjusted Financial Results1,2,3 Adjusted operating income 94,823 85,818 9,005 10.5 % Adjusted operating margin 36.2 % 39.1 % (290 bps) (7.4 %) Adjusted net income 48,626 46,748 1,878 4.0 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2.95 2.70 0.25 9.3 % Adjusted return on assets 6.5 % 7.6 % (110 bps) (14.5 %) Adjusted return on equity 24.9 % 24.0 % 90 bps 3.8 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity 37.7 % 37.1 % 60 bps 1.6 % Key Performance Indicators Same store revenue growth (overall)1 14.9 % 15.4 % (50 bps) (3.2 %) Same store revenue growth (easyhome)1 1.6 % 5.6 % (400 bps) (71.4 %) Segment Financials easyfinancial revenue 224,918 182,119 42,799 23.5 % easyfinancial operating margin 45.3 % 49.7 % (440 bps) (8.9 %) easyhome revenue 37,298 37,643 (345 ) (0.9 %) easyhome operating margin 20.9 % 26.7 % (580 bps) (21.7 %) Portfolio Indicators Gross consumer loans receivable 2,588,656 1,896,716 691,940 36.5 % Growth in consumer loans receivable 218,813 100,872 117,941 116.9 % Gross loan originations 640,519 436,194 204,325 46.8 % Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 37.4 % 40.8 % (340 bps) (8.3 %) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 9.3 % 8.3 % 100 bps 12.0 % Free cash flows from operation before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 95,588 89,240 6,348 7.1 % Potential monthly lease revenue1 7,623 8,160 (537 ) (6.6 %) 1 EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on asset, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Same store revenue growth (overall), same store revenue growth (easyhome) and potential monthly leasing revenue are supplementary financial measures. See description in “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section in this press release.



2 During the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company had $2.2 million before-tax ($1.4 million after-tax) of adjusting items which include:

Adjusting items related to the acquisition of LendCare

• Integration costs related to consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare. Integration costs amounting to $0.2 million before-tax ($0.1 million after-tax) were reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization;

• Amortization of $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years amounting to $3.3 million before-tax ($2.4 million after-tax); and

Adjusting item related to other income

• Investment income of $1.3 million before-tax ($1.1 million after-tax) mainly due to fair value gains on the investment in Affirm.



3 During the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company had $18.8 million before-tax ($16.8 million after-tax) of adjusting items which include: Adjusting items related to the acquisition of LendCare

• Transaction costs of $0.3 million (non-tax deductible) which include advisory and consulting costs, legal costs, and other direct transaction costs related to the acquisition of LendCare reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization.

• Integration costs related to advisory and consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare reported under Operating expense before depreciation and amortization amounting to $1.0 million before-tax ($0.7 million after-tax); and

• Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years amounting to $3.3 million before-tax ($2.4 million after-tax).

Adjusting item related to other income

• Investment income mainly due to fair value gains on investments in Affirm and its related TRS amounting to $23.2 million before-tax ($20.1 million after-tax). ($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages) Nine Months Ended Variance Variance September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 $ / bps % change Summary Financial Results Revenue 746,010 592,292 153,718 26.0 % Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization2,3 427,423 333,697 93,726 28.1 % EBITDA1 270,506 338,413 (67,907 ) (20.1 %) EBITDA margin1 36.3 % 57.1 % (2,080 bps) -36.4 % Depreciation and amortization expense2,3 62,061 57,221 4,840 8.5 % Operating income 256,526 201,374 55,152 27.4 % Operating margin 34.4 % 34.0 % 40 bps 1.2 % Other (loss) income2,3 (23,050 ) 106,505 (129,555 ) (121.6 %) Finance costs3 76,421 56,744 19,677 34.7 % Effective income tax rate 29.0 % 22.4 % 660 bps 29.5 % Net income 111,585 194,982 (83,397 ) (42.8 %) Diluted earnings per share 6.71 11.75 (5.04 ) (42.9 %) Return on assets 5.3 % 12.9 % (760 bps) (58.9 %) Return on equity 19.2 % 40.8 % (2,160 bps) (52.9 %) Return on tangible common equity1 31.2 % 54.2 % (2,300 bps) (42.4 %) Adjusted Financial Results1,2,3 Adjusted operating income 269,624 230,299 39,325 17.1 % Adjusted operating margin 36.1 % 38.9 % (280 bps) (7.2 %) Adjusted net income 141,235 127,114 14,121 11.1 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share 8.50 7.66 0.84 11.0 % Adjusted return on assets 6.7 % 8.4 % (170 bps) (20.2 %) Adjusted return on equity 24.3 % 26.6 % (230 bps) (8.6 %) Adjusted return on tangible common equity 37.1 % 34.6 % 250 bps 7.2 % Key Performance Indicators Same store revenue growth (overall)1 14.7 % 12.1 % 260 bps 21.5 % Same store revenue growth (easyhome)1 2.4 % 6.1 % (370 bps) (60.7 %) Segment Financials easyfinancial revenue 633,642 480,336 153,306 31.9 % easyfinancial operating margin 45.4 % 49.4 % (400 bps) (8.1 %) easyhome revenue 112,368 111,956 412 0.4 % easyhome operating margin 23.0 % 25.4 % (240 bps) (9.4 %) Portfolio Indicators Gross consumer loans receivable 2,588,656 1,896,716 691,940 36.5 % Growth in consumer loans receivable4 558,317 649,876 (91,559 ) (14.1 %) Gross loan originations 1,745,251 1,087,627 657,624 60.5 % Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 38.3 % 42.4 % (410 bps) (9.7 %) Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 9.1 % 8.5 % 60 bps 7.1 % Free cash flows from operation before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 192,434 200,652 (8,218 ) (4.1 %) Potential monthly lease revenue1 7,623 8,160 (537 ) (6.6 %) 1 EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on asset, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Same store revenue growth (overall), same store revenue growth (easyhome) and potential monthly lease revenue are supplementary financial measures. Non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios and supplemental financial measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. See description in “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section in this press release.



2 During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company had $36.1 million before-tax ($29.7 million after-tax) adjusting items which include:

Adjusting items related to corporate development costs

• Corporate development costs of $2.3 million ($1.7 million after-tax) are related to the exploration of a strategic acquisition opportunity, which the company elected not to undertake, including advisory, consulting and legal costs reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization.

Adjusting items relating to the acquisition of LendCare

• Integration costs related to consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare. Integration costs of $1.0 million before-tax ($0.7 million after-tax) were reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization;

• Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years amounting to $9.8 million before-tax ($7.2 million after-tax).

Adjusting item related to other loss

• Investment loss of $23.0 million before-tax ($20.0 million after-tax) mainly due to fair value loss on the investment in Affirm partially offset by the fair value gain on the related TRS.



3 During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company had $75.9 million before-tax ($67.9 million after-tax) of adjusting items which include:

• Transaction costs of $9.3 million before-tax ($8.9 million after-tax) which include advisory and consulting costs, legal costs, and other direct transaction costs related to the acquisition of LendCare reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization amounting to $7.6 million which are non tax-deductible and loan commitment fees related to the Acquisition of LendCare reported under Finance costs amounting to $1.7 million before-tax ($1.3 million after-tax);

• Integration costs related to advisory and consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the Acquisition of LendCare reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization amounting to $1.6 million before-tax ($1.2 million after-tax);

• Bad debt expense related to the day one loan loss provision on the acquired loan portfolio from LendCare amounting to $14.3 million before-tax ($10.5 million after-tax); and

• Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the Acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years amounting to $5.5 million before-tax ($4.0 million after-tax).

Adjusting item related to other income

• Investment income mainly due to fair value gains mainly on the investment in Affirm and its related TRS amounting to $106.5 million before-tax ($92.4 million after-tax).



4 Growth in consumer loans receivable for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 includes $444.5 million of gross loans purchased through the acquisition of LendCare.









Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”), available on www.sedar.com.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 38 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

($in 000’s except earnings per share) September 30,



2022 September 30,



2021 September 30,



2022 September 30,



2021 Net income as stated 47,189 63,540 111,585 194,982 Impact of adjusting items Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization Corporate development costs1 - - 2,314 - Integration costs3 170 952 959 1,600 Transaction costs2 - 256 - 7,615 Day one loan loss provision on the acquired loans 4 - - - 14,252 Amortization of intangible assets Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5 3,275 3,258 9,825 5,458 Other loss (income)6 (1,294 ) (23,219 ) 23,050 (106,505 ) Finance costs Transaction costs2 - - - 1,726 Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items 2,151 (18,753 ) 36,148 (75,854 ) Income tax impact of above adjusting items (714 ) 1,961 (6,498 ) 7,986 After-tax impact of adjusting items 1,437 (16,792 ) 29,650 (67,868 ) Adjusted net income 48,626 46,748 141,235 127,114 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 16,510 17,340 16,619 16,600 Diluted earnings per share as stated 2.86 3.66 6.71 11.75 Per share impact of adjusting items 0.09 (0.96 ) 1.79 (4.09 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2.95 2.70 8.50 7.66

Adjusting item related to corporate development costs

1 Corporate development costs are related to the exploration of a strategic acquisition opportunity, which the Company elected to not undertake, including advisory, consulting and legal costs reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization.

Adjusting items related to the LendCare Acquisition

2 Transaction costs included advisory and consulting costs, legal costs, and other direct transaction costs related to the acquisition of LendCare reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization and loan commitment fees related to the acquisition of LendCare reported under Finance costs.

3 Integration costs related to advisory and consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance costs, other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare. Integration costs were reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization.

4 Bad debt expense related to the day one loan loss provision on the acquired loan portfolio from LendCare.

5 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years.

Adjusting item related to other income (loss)

6 For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, investment income (loss) is mainly due to fair value gains (losses) on investments in Affirm and its related TRS.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 38 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,



2022 September 30,



2022 (adjusted) September 30,



2021 September 30,



2021 (adjusted) easyfinancial Operating income 101,812 101,812 90,560 90,560 Divided by revenue 224,918 224,918 182,119 182,119 easyfinancial operating margin 45.3 % 45.3 % 49.7 % 49.7 % easyhome Operating income 7,782 7,782 10,055 10,055 Divided by revenue 37,298 37,298 37,643 37,643 easyhome operating margin 20.9 % 20.9 % 26.7 % 26.7 % Total Operating income 91,378 91,378 81,352 81,352 Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization1 Integration costs - 170 - 952 Transaction costs - - - 256 Amortization of intangible assets1 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 3,275 - 3,258 Adjusted operating income 91,378 94,823 81,352 85,818 Divided by revenue 262,216 262,216 219,762 219,762 Total operating margin 34.8 % 36.2 % 37.0 % 39.1 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section above.







Nine Months Ended

($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,



2022 September 30,



2022 (adjusted) September 30,



2021 September 30,



2021 (adjusted) easyfinancial Operating income 287,719 287,719 237,108 237,108 Divided by revenue 633,642 633,642 480,336 480,336 easyfinancial operating margin 45.4 % 45.4 % 49.4 % 49.4 % easyhome Operating income 25,891 25,891 28,411 28,411 Divided by revenue 112,368 112,368 111,956 111,956 easyhome operating margin 23.0 % 23.0 % 25.4 % 25.4 % Total Operating income 256,526 256,526 201,374 201,374 Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization1 Corporate development costs - 2,314 - - Integration costs - 959 - 1,600 Transaction costs - - - 7,615 Day one loan loss provision on the acquired loans - - - 14,252 Amortization of intangible assets1 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 9,825 - 5,458 Adjusted operating income 256,526 269,624 201,374 230,299 Divided by revenue 746,010 746,010 592,292 592,292 Total operating margin 34.4 % 36.1 % 34.0 % 38.9 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section above.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, while EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 38 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,



2022 September 30,



2021 September 30,



2022 September 30,



2021 Net income as stated 47,189 63,540 111,585 194,982 Finance costs 28,497 21,686 76,421 56,744 Income tax expense 16,986 19,345 45,470 56,153 Depreciation and amortization 20,980 20,723 62,061 57,221 Depreciation of lease assets (8,371 ) (8,601 ) (25,031 ) (26,687 ) EBITDA 105,281 116,693 270,506 338,413 Divided by revenue 262,216 219,762 746,010 592,292 EBITDA margin 40.2 % 53.1 % 36.3 % 57.1 %

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 38 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022 September 30,



2021 September 30,



2022 September 30,



2021 Cash used in operating activities (123,225 ) (11,632 ) (365,883 ) (4,704 ) Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period1 218,813 100,872 558,317 205,356 Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable 95,588 89,240 192,434 200,652

1 Excludes $444.5 million of gross loans purchased through the acquisition of LendCare in 2021.

Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 38 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,



2022 September 30,



2022



(adjusted) September 30,



2021 September 30,



2021



(adjusted) Net income as stated 47,189 47,189 63,540 63,540 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 1,437 - (16,792 ) Adjusted net income 47,189 48,626 63,450 46,748 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 Divided by average total assets for the period 3,012,832 3,012,832 2,461,509 2,461,509 Return on assets 6.3 % 6.5 % 10.3 % 7.6 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section above.

Nine Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,



2022 September 30,



2022



(adjusted) September 30,



2021 September 30,



2021



(adjusted) Net income as stated 111,585 111,585 194,982 194,982 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 29,650 - (67,868 ) Adjusted net income 111,585 141,235 194,982 127,114 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 Divided by average total assets for the period 2,827,534 2,827,534 2,009,205 2,009,205 Return on assets 5.3 % 6.7 % 12.9 % 8.4 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section above.

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 38 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,



2022 September 30,



2022



(adjusted) September 30,



2021 September 30,



2021



(adjusted) Net income as stated 47,189 47,189 63,540 63,540 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 1,437 - (16,792 ) Adjusted net income 47,189 48,626 63,540 46,748 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 Divided by average shareholders’ equity for the period 780,125 780,125 778,059 778,059 Return on equity 24.2 % 24.9 % 32.7 % 24.0 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section above.

Nine Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,



2022 September 30,



2022



(adjusted) September 30,



2021 September 30,



2021



(adjusted) Net income as stated 111,585 111,585 194,982 194,982 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 29,650 - (67,868 ) Adjusted net income 111,585 141,235 194,982 127,114 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 Divided by average shareholders’ equity for the period 775,414 775,414 637,474 637,474 Return on equity 19.2 % 24.3 % 40.8 % 26.6 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section above.

Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 38 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,



2022 September 30,



2022



(adjusted) September 30,



2021 September 30,



2021



(adjusted) Net income as stated 47,189 47,189 63,540 63,540 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,275 3,275 3,258 3,258 Income tax impact of the above item (868 ) (868 ) (863 ) (863 ) Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 49,596 49,596 65,935 65,935 Impact of adjusting items1 Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization Integration costs - 170 - 952 Transaction costs - - - 256 Other income - (1,294 ) - (23,219 ) Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - (1,124 ) - (22,011 ) Income tax impact of above adjusting items - 154 - 2,824 After-tax impact of adjusting items - (970 ) - (19,187 ) Adjusted net income 49,596 48,626 65,935 46,748 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 Average shareholders’ equity 780,215 780,215 778,059 778,059 Average goodwill (180,923 ) (180,923 ) (180,379 ) (180,379 ) Average acquired intangible assets2 (114,079 ) (114,079 ) (127,179 ) (127,179 ) Average related deferred tax liabilities 30,231 30,231 33,702 33,702 Divided by average tangible common equity 515,444 515,444 504,203 504,203 Return on tangible common equity 38.5 % 37.7 % 52.3 % 37.1 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section above.

2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

Nine Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022

(adjusted) September 30,

2021 September 30,

2021

(adjusted) Net income as stated 111,585 111,585 194,982 194,982 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,825 9,825 5,458 5,458 Income tax impact of the above item (2,604 ) (2,604 ) (1,446 ) (1,446 ) Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 118,806 118,806 198,994 198,994 Impact of adjusting items1 Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization Corporate development costs - 2,314 - - Integration costs - 959 - 1,600 Transaction costs - - - 7,615 Day one loan loss provision on the acquired loans - - - 14,252 Other loss (income) - 23,050 - (106,505 ) Finance costs Transaction costs - - - 1,726 Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - 26,323 - (81,312 ) Income tax impact of above adjusting items - (3,894 ) - 9,432 After-tax impact of adjusting items - 22,429 - (71,880 ) Adjusted net income 118,806 141,235 198,994 127,114 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 X 4/3 Average shareholders’ equity 775,414 775,414 637,474 637,474 Average goodwill (180,923 ) (180,923 ) (100,845 ) (100,845 ) Average acquired intangible assets2 (117,354 ) (117,354 ) (63,590 ) (63,590 ) Average related deferred tax liabilities 31,099 31,099 16,851 16,851 Divided by average tangible common equity 508,236 508,236 489,890 489,890 Return on tangible common equity 31.2 % 37.1 % 54.2 % 34.6 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section above.

2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It’s calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

($in 000’s)



Three Months Ended September 30,



2022 September 30,



2021 Total company revenue 262,216 219,762 Less: easyfinancial revenue (224,918 ) (182,119 ) Less: leasing revenue (27,074 ) (29,762 ) easyhome financial revenue 10,224 7,881

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section “Portfolio Analysis” on page 27 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,



2022 September 30,



2021 September 30,



2022 September 30,



2021 Total Company revenue 262,216 219,762 746,010 592,292 Less: Leasing revenue (27,074 ) (29,762 ) (83,281 ) (90,128 ) Financial revenue 235,142 190,000 662,729 502,164 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4/3 X 4/3 Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 2,516,122 1,862,433 2,304,371 1,579,544 Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized) 37.4 % 40.8 % 38.3 % 42.4 %

Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section “Portfolio Analysis” on page 27 of the Company’s MD&A for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. Percentage of net loan advances issued to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances issued to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business. Items used to calculate percentage of net loan advances issued to new customers for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) September 30,



2022 September 30,



2021 Gross loan originations 640,519 436,194 Loan originations to new customers 298,810 204,022 Loan originations to existing customers 341,709 232,172 Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing loans (174,746 ) (126,135 ) Net advance to existing customers 166,964 106,037 Net principal written 465,773 310,059 Percentage net advances to new customers 64 % 66 %

Net Debt to Net Capitalization

Net debt to net capitalization is a capital management measure. Refer to “Financial Condition” section on page 48 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It Is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.

Same Store Revenue Growth

Same store revenue growth (easyhome) and same store revenue growth (overall) are supplementary financial measures. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 38 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022.

Potential Monthly Leasing Revenue

Potential monthly leasing revenue is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to “Portfolio Analysis” section on page 27 of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022.



