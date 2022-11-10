Karat Packaging Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

CHINO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (Nasdaq: KRT) (“Karat”), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced financial results for its third quarter and nine-months ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $110.0 million, up 7.1 percent from the prior-year quarter.

Gross profit of $34.2 million, up 14.7 percent from the prior-year quarter.

Gross margin of 31.1 percent, increased from 29.0 percent from the prior-year quarter.

Net income of $6.2 million, up 51.1 percent from the prior-year quarter.

Net income margin of 5.6 percent, increased from 4.0 percent from the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million, up 30.1 percent from the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.7 percent, versus 8.8 percent in the prior-year quarter.

Record quarterly operating cash flow of $20.2 million

Financial liquidity of $54.5 million as of September 30, 2022



2022 Outlook

Net sales for the 2022 fourth quarter: $95 million to $98 million, up from $91.3 million for the 2021 fourth quarter.

Gross margin goal for the 2022 full year: 31 percent to 32 percent on average.

“Although net sales for the third quarter were above those of the prior year period - a particularly strong quarter due to COVID re-openings - results were impacted by customers’ destocking of certain inventory due to supply chain recovery,” said Alan Yu, chief executive officer. “Nevertheless, demand remains strong for our eco-friendly products and other offerings. Our eco-friendly products grew 26.7 percent during the quarter.

“We continue to see solid gross margin improvement into the fourth quarter, further benefited from significantly lower ocean freight rates toward the end of the third quarter and the strong U.S. dollar, which is allowing us to implement some price reductions to proactively pass on savings to our customers.

“Proceeding into the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023, we have implemented new initiatives to significantly grow online sales, and we are on track with our Green Earth Technology joint venture in Taiwan to start producing bagasse products at the end of 2022, with shipments to begin early in the new year.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales for the 2022 third quarter increased 7.1 percent to $110.0 million, from $102.7 million in the 2021 third quarter, a particularly strong quarter due to Covid re-openings.

Gross profit for the 2022 third quarter increased 14.7 percent to $34.2 million, from $29.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Gross margin expanded 210 basis points to 31.1 percent, from 29.0 percent in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was favorably impacted by a shift to higher margin products, such as environmentally friendly products, price increases implemented previously to partially offset increased product, ocean freight and labor costs, favorable foreign currency exchange rate from the strengthening of the US Dollar against Taiwan New Dollar, and improved operating efficiencies and leverage.

Operating expenses in the 2022 third quarter were $26.3 million, or 23.9% of net sales, compared with $24.4 million, or 23.8% of net sales, in the prior-year quarter. The increase primarily resulted from higher labor costs due to workforce expansion, and an increase in rental expense due to distribution network expansion.

Operating income in the third quarter of 2022 increased to $7.9 million, from $5.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Other income totaled $143,000 in the 2022 third quarter, compared with other expense totaled $24,000 in the prior-year quarter. Other income included foreign currency transactions gain of $369,000 for the 2022 third quarter, compared with foreign currency loss of 63,000 in the 2021 third quarter.

The effective tax rate for the 2022 third quarter was 23.6 percent, compared with 23.7 percent for the prior-year quarter.

Net income for the 2022 third quarter increased 51.1 percent to $6.2 million, from $4.1 million for the same quarter last year. Net income margin was 5.6 percent for the 2022 third quarter, compared with 4.0 percent a year ago.

Net income attributable to Karat for the 2022 third quarter was $6.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared with $3.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 30.1 percent to $11.7 million in the 2022 third quarter, from $9.0 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure defined below, expanded 190 basis point to 10.7 percent of net sales, from 8.8 percent in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, a non-GAAP measure defined below, rose to $0.33 per share, from $0.22 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Nine-Month 2022 Financial Results

Net sales for the first nine months of 2022 increased 21.0 percent to $330.3 million, from $272.9 million in the same period last year.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2022 increased 28.8 percent to $102.4 million, from $79.5 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 31.0 percent, an increase from 29.1 percent in the same period last year. The margin expansion resulted primarily from the shift to higher margin products, price increases implemented previously to partially offset increased product, ocean freight and labor costs, favorable foreign currency exchange rate impact from the strengthening of the US Dollar against Taiwan New Dollar, and improved operating efficiencies and fixed cost leverage, partially offset by higher freight and duty costs.

Operating expenses were $77.2 million in the 2022 year-to-date period, compared with $63.5 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily included higher shipping and transportation costs and the increase in payroll-related costs due to workforce expansion.

Operating income increased to $25.2 million in the first nine months of 2022, or 7.6 percent of net sales, compared with $16.0 million, or 5.9 percent of net sales, in the same period last year.

Other income totaled $2.4 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared with $4.5 million in the same period last year. Other income in the first nine months of 2021 primarily reflected the $5.0 million gain on forgiveness of debt recorded in the second quarter.

Net income increased to $21.3 million for the first nine months of 2022, from $16.5 million in the same period last year, which included the $5.0 million gain on forgiveness of debt recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income margin was 6.4 percent in the first nine months of 2022, versus 6.0 percent in the same period last year. Net income attributable to Karat was $19.1 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2022, compared with $15.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $36.6 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared with $26.2 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.1 percent in the 2022 year-to-date period, compared with 9.6 percent in the same period last year.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, a non-GAAP measure defined below, rose to $1.03 per share, from $0.68 per share in the same period last year.

About Karat Packaging Inc.

Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company’s website at www.karatpackaging.com.

KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 109,996 $ 102,711 $ 330,290 $ 272,910 Cost of goods sold 75,828 72,918 227,869 193,393 Gross profit 34,168 29,793 102,421 79,517 Operating expenses Selling expense 9,413 9,855 28,218 24,026 General and administrative expense (including $665 and $683 associated with variable interest entity for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively; $1,899 and $1,983 associated with variable interest entity for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 16,845 14,573 49,000 39,485 Total operating expenses 26,258 24,428 77,218 63,511 Operating income 7,910 5,365 25,203 16,006 Other income (expense) Rental income (including $239 and $246 associated with variable interest entity for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively; and $715 and $738 associated with variable interest entity for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 239 246 715 738 Other income (expense) 28 101 (235 ) 223 Gain (Loss) on foreign currency transactions 369 (63 ) 1,352 (347 ) Interest (expense) income (including $470 interest expense and $273 interest expense associated with variable interest entity for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively; and $781 interest income and $283 interest expense associated with variable interest entity for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively) (493 ) (308 ) 584 (1,158 ) Gain on forgiveness of debt — — — 5,000 Total other income (expense) 143 (24 ) 2,416 4,456 Income before provision for income taxes 8,053 5,341 27,619 20,462 Provision for income taxes 1,900 1,268 6,323 4,001 Net income 6,153 4,073 21,296 16,461 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 57 287 2,189 1,312 Net income attributable to Karat Packaging Inc. $ 6,096 $ 3,786 $ 19,107 $ 15,149 Basic and diluted earnings per share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.96 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.96 $ 0.84 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 19,809,417 19,710,043 19,808,813 17,945,205 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 19,938,042 19,881,295 19,922,047 18,110,127

KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents (including $1,568 and $1,163 associated with variable interest entity at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) $ 7,531 $ 6,483 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,695 and $583 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (including $3 and $24 associated with variable interest entity at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 36,732 32,776 Inventories 73,286 58,472 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $187 and $63 associated with variable interest entity at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 7,258 5,141 Total current assets 124,807 102,872 Property and equipment, net (including $45,702 and $46,612 associated with variable interest entity at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 94,346 93,475 Deposits 15,610 6,885 Goodwill 3,510 3,510 Intangible assets, net 360 380 Other assets (including $47 and $65 associated with variable interest entity at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 827 477 Total assets $ 239,460 $ 207,599 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable (including $27 and $136 associated with variable interest entity at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) $ 18,929 $ 18,470 Accrued expenses (including $480 and $68 associated with variable interest entity at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 8,469 7,813 Related party payable 4,858 2,003 Income taxes payable (including $0 and $9 associated with variable interest entity at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 196 85 Customer deposits (including $244 and $88 associated with variable interest entity as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 1,186 1,215 Debt, current portion (including $948 and $1,178 associated with variable interest entity at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 948 1,178 Other payables 242 — Total current liabilities 34,828 30,764





September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Deferred tax liability 5,634 5,634 Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount of $229 and $200 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (including $41,789 and $35,339 associated with variable interest entity at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and debt discount of $229 and $200 associated with variable interest entity as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 41,789 35,339 Other liabilities (including $1,302 and $2,637 associated with variable interest entity at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 3,127 3,837 Total liabilities 85,378 75,574 Karat Packaging Inc. stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 19,832,417 and 19,809,417 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2022; 19,827,417 and 19,804,417 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2021 20 20 Additional paid in capital 85,519 83,694 Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, 23,000 shares at both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (248 ) (248 ) Retained earnings 58,541 39,434 Total Karat Packaging Inc. stockholders’ equity 143,832 122,900 Noncontrolling interest 10,250 9,125 Total stockholders’ equity 154,082 132,025 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 239,460 $ 207,599

KARAT PACKAGING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 21,296 $ 16,461 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,752 7,477 Adjustments to accounts receivable reserves 1,112 — Adjustments to inventory reserves 441 133 Gain on sale of asset (33 ) — Change in fair value of interest rate swap (2,159 ) (1,298 ) Amortization of loan fees 28 9 Stock-based compensation 1,774 1,088 Gain on forgiveness of debt — (5,000 ) (Increase) decrease in operating assets Accounts receivable (5,068 ) (9,438 ) Inventories (15,255 ) (11,226 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,264 ) 840 Deposits (143 ) (64 ) Other assets 100 (238 ) Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities Accounts payable 459 (1,041 ) Accrued expenses 1,130 3,202 Related party payable 2,855 (2,427 ) Income taxes payable 111 65 Customer deposits (29 ) 574 Other liabilities 150 — Other payable 242 (363 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 12,499 $ (1,246 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,007 ) (3,947 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 76 — Deposits paid for property and equipment (11,471 ) (3,792 ) Deposits paid for joint venture investment (4,000 ) — Proceeds from settlement of interest rate swap 825 — Acquisition of Pacific Cup, Inc., net of cash acquired — (900 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (16,577 ) $ (8,639 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from line of credit 21,100 1,470 Payments on line of credit (21,100 ) (34,639 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 27,477 15,997 Payments on long-term debt (21,338 ) (38,985 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 51 67,592 Payments on capital lease obligations — (319 ) Payments of noncontrolling interest tax withholding (1,064 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities $ 5,126 $ 11,116 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,048 1,231 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of year $ 6,483 448 End of year $ 7,531 $ 1,679 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfers from deposit to property and equipment $ 6,639 $ 3,215 Acquisition price of Pacific Cup, Inc. included within deposits $ — $ 100 Gain on forgiveness of debt $ — $ 5,000 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 7,069 $ 3,324 Cash paid for interest $ 1,541 $ 2,472

KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Amounts % of revenue Amounts % of revenue Amounts % of revenue Amounts % of revenue Net income: $ 6,153 5.6 % $ 4,073 4.0 % $ 21,296 6.4 % $ 16,461 6.0 % Add (deduct): Interest expense (income), net 493 0.4 308 0.3 (584 ) (0.2 ) 1,158 0.4 Provision for income taxes 1,900 1.7 1,268 1.2 6,323 1.9 4,001 1.5 Depreciation and amortization 2,604 2.5 2,534 2.5 7,752 2.4 7,477 2.7 Stock-based compensation expense 598 0.5 848 0.8 1,774 0.6 1,088 0.4 IPO related expenses — — 0 0.0 — — 997 0.4 Gain on forgiveness of debt — — 0 0.0 — — (5,000 ) (1.8 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,748 10.7 % $ 9,031 8.8 % $ 36,561 11.1 % $ 26,182 9.6 %





Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.96 $ 0.84 Add (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 0.03 0.04 0.09 0.06 IPO related expenses — — — 0.06 Gain on forgiveness of debt — — — (0.28 ) Income tax impact of adjustments (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) — Adjusted diluted earnings per common shares $ 0.33 $ 0.22 $ 1.03 $ 0.68













Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Entity: Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Karat Packaging Global Wells Eliminations Consolidated Karat Packaging Global Wells Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss): $ 6,060 $ 66 $ 27 $ 6,153 $ 19,096 $ 2,531 $ (331 ) $ 21,296 Add: Interest expense (income), net 91 402 — 493 265 (849 ) — (584 ) Provision for income taxes 1,900 — — 1,900 6,323 — — 6,323 Depreciation and amortization 2,301 303 — 2,604 6,842 910 — 7,752 Stock-based compensation expense 598 — — 598 1,774 — — 1,774 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,950 $ 771 $ 27 $ 11,748 $ 34,300 $ 2,592 $ (331 ) $ 36,561













Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Entity: Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Karat Packaging Global Wells Eliminations Consolidated Karat Packaging Global Wells Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss): $ 3,786 $ 332 $ (45 ) $ 4,073 $ 15,149 $ 1,517 $ (205 ) $ 16,461 Add (deduct) Interest expense, net 35 273 — 308 875 283 — 1,158 Provision for income taxes 1,268 — — 1,268 4,001 — — 4,001 Depreciation and amortization 2,231 303 — 2,534 6,567 910 — 7,477 Stock-based compensation expense 848 — — 848 1,088 — — 1,088 IPO related expenses — — — — 997 — — 997 Gain on forgiveness of debt — — — — (5,000 ) — — (5,000 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,168 $ 908 $ (45 ) $ 9,031 $ 23,677 $ 2,710 $ (205 ) $ 26,182

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Karat utilizes certain financial measures and key performance indicators that are not defined by, or calculated in accordance with, GAAP to assess our financial and operating performance. A non-GAAP financial measure is defined as a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance that (i) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations; or (ii) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the comparable GAAP measure so calculated and presented. The following non-GAAP measures are presented in this press release:

Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before interest and income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, IPO related expenses and gain on forgiveness of debt. The prior period Adjusted EBITDA has been revised to conform to this definition.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by net sales.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share is calculated as diluted earnings per common share, plus the per share impact of stock-based compensation, IPO related expense and gain on forgiveness of debt, and adjusted for the related tax effects of these adjustments.



We believe the above-mentioned non-GAAP measures, which are used by management to assess the core performance of Karat, provide useful information and additional clarity of our operating results to our investors in their own evaluation of the core performance of Karat and facilitate a comparison of such performance from period to period. These are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or construed as substitutes for net income or other cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP for purposes of analyzing our profitability or liquidity. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenue, net income, earnings per share, cash flows or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently.

KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET SALES BY CATEGORY (UNAUDITED)

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) National and regional chains $ 23,956 $ 22,894 $ 73,943 $ 63,493 Distributors 63,555 57,317 189,078 148,294 Online 14,044 14,644 43,084 39,790 Retail 8,441 7,856 24,185 21,333 $ 109,996 $ 102,711 $ 330,290 $ 272,910



