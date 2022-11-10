MRC Global to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utilities end-markets, today announced that Kelly Youngblood, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Central Time.



A live audio broadcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.mrcglobal.com and will be archived there for approximately 90 days.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, upstream production, and midstream pipeline sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 206 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 250,000 SKUs from over 10,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

