Gregory Reyes Becomes Vistra Communications’ New VP of Federal Business Growth

LUTZ, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistra Communications is proud to announce the hiring of Gregory Reyes as its new vice president of business growth, demonstrating Vistra’s commitment to enhancing its federal government presence in the national capital region and beyond. Vistra provides experienced services to a wide range of federal government agencies.

Reyes will be responsible for federal government growth strategies in defense and civilian agencies.

“Greg Reyes’ addition to our company provides strategic business development leadership in the federal marketplace and emerging markets, allowing us to continue to focus on what we do best in this space,” said Vistra CEO and founder Brian Butler. “This allows Vistra to better serve our target markets by leveraging a consultative approach and industry best practices to ensure client success.”

Reyes brings nearly three decades of proven experience in sales-business development management with firms serving the federal marketplace. Reyes has received recognition and awards in the past for consulting for corporate growth and business incubation from White House and Senate task forces, the Department of Defense, Army, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Morehouse College and Inc. Magazine consulting.

“We’re excited to welcome Greg Reyes aboard,” said Bart Scherschel, Vistra chief operating officer. “With his impressive background of working with key agencies and organizations in the federal space, I feel confident Greg will position Vistra for sustained growth going forward.”

Reyes led two Department of Defense contractors to win the prestigious Nunn Perry Award from the DoD - Office of the Secretary in the Pentagon. Prior to joining Vistra, he held positions in corporate development, program management, business development and sales with IBM, AT&T, Department of Defense, Pearson, DynCorp, and the Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA).

Reyes graduated from Hampton University, University of Maryland, Wharton School of Business’ AT&T Management Program, and George Washington University. Greg also received executive training and certification in Entrepreneurship - Merger and Acquisitions by the Sloan Business School at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“I am ready to bring my skills and experience to an already exciting and exceptional team,” Reyes said. “It’s a great match. I believe my experience, drive and leadership will be a great complement to the team.”

About Vistra Communications

Founded in 2007, Vistra Communications (Vistra) provides award-winning, integrated marketing, communications, and consultancy expertise to government and corporate clients. Vistra has worked in more than a dozen federal agencies and supported several Fortune 100 global brands. Its team includes nearly 120 professionals with an extensive range of government and corporate experience. The company has been ranked number one in the Top PR Firms in the Tampa Bay area according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Vistra is SBA 8(a) Certified and a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Lutz, Florida. For more information, please call 813.961.4700, or visit ConsultVistra.com.

