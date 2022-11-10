Orgenesis Achieves Revenue of $8.0 Million for the Third Quarter of 2022

Secures up to $50 Million of Funding from Metalmark Capital Partners Expected to Accelerate Rollout of Point-of-Care Services

Reduces operating expenses by 49% to achieve nearly breakeven income from operation for the third quarter of 2022

Orgenesis to Host Conference Call on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGT), today provided a business update for third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, said, “We have made significant progress in advancing the rollout of our POCare platform. As recently announced, we secured up to $50 million in funding from Metalmark Capital Partners, a premier private equity firm, into a recently formed point of care services subsidiary, Morgenesis LLC. This transaction was highly strategic for the Company and we believe that it provides further validation of our business model. Notably, Metalmark valued this one subsidiary alone at a pre-money valuation of $125 million for its investment, which represents a significant premium to the market cap of our entire company. Moreover, this investment structure allowed us to fund the POCare services business, while minimizing dilution given the current state of the public markets.”

“We are highly encouraged by industry feedback related our POCare Platform. There is a shortage of production capacity in the cell and gene therapy space, and we believe that our process is far more scalable and cost-effective than the traditional centralized CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) model. Moreover, our POCare platform addresses many of the key challenges facing the industry, including capacity constraints and excessive costs. We believe our model is uniquely positioned to address these challenges through a highly innovative decentralized model, which lowers costs, streamlines logistics, and expands capacity.”

“While we are pleased to have achieved revenue of approximately $8.0 million for the third quarter, we were limited by capital constraints. With Metalmark’s support, we look forward to capitalizing on the broad demand and accelerating the deployment of our Orgenesis Mobile Processing Units and Labs (OMPULs) to potentially bring lifesaving treatments to patients across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.”

“It is important to note that separate from Morgenesis, we have a deep therapeutics pipeline in various stages of development. These programs span immuno-oncology, anti-viral, metabolic/auto-immune diseases, and tissue regeneration, and we have established co-development partnerships to help pay for their development. As these programs progress, we expect to increasingly benefit from revenue sharing and royalty agreements with our partners as we seek to advance the respective therapies through commercialization. Through these partnerships and prudent cash management, we have dramatically reduced our SG&A expenses by 49% and our net loss by 86%. As a result, we achieved nearly breakeven income from operations for the third quarter of 2022. Overall, we have built a scalable, high margin, recurring revenue business model.”

The complete financial results for the third quarter of 2022 are available on the Company’s website in the Company’s Form 10-Q, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET to discuss the company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and using entry code 849908. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2585/47112 or on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website here.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website (https://ir.orgenesis.com/events#/) through Saturday, November 11, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Friday, November 25, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331for international callers and entering conference ID: 47112.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) in an affordable and accessible format at the point of care. The Orgenesis POCare Platform is comprised of three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network. Orgenesis identifies promising new therapies and leverages its POCare Platform to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. The POCare Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes and hospitals worldwide to achieve harmonized, regulated clinical development and production of the therapies. www.orgenesis.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

(tables follow)

ORGENESIS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,015 $ 5,473 Restricted cash 1,452 501 Accounts receivable, net * 23,744 15,245 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 899 1,188 Convertible loan receivable-related party 2,651 3,064 Grants receivable - 169 Inventory 95 118 Total current assets 31,856 25,758 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Deposits $ 309 $ 363 Investments and loans to associates 1,739 584 Loans receivable - 821 Property, plant and equipment, net 16,526 10,271 Intangible assets, net 10,720 11,821 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,040 1,015 Goodwill 7,764 8,403 Other assets 736 805 Total non-current assets 38,834 34,083 TOTAL ASSETS $ 70,690 $ 59,841 *Including related party in the amount of $2,186 thousand and $1,972 thousand as of September 30, 2022 and as of December 31, 2021, respectively.

ORGENESIS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont’d)

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Liabilities and Equity CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 4,538 $ 5,238 Accrued expenses and other payables 3,305 485 Income tax payable 37 54 Employees and related payables 1,835 1,907 Advance payments on account of grant 1,392 1,238 Contract liabilities 70 59 Current maturities of finance leases 16 18 Current maturities of operating leases 487 481 Current maturities of convertible loans 22,488 5,885 Total current liabilities 34,168 15,365 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Non-current operating leases $ 522 $ 561 Convertible loans 5,162 4,854 Retirement benefits obligation 123 101 Non-current finance leases 24 41 Advance payments on account of grant 201 - Other long-term liabilities 240 288 Total long-term liabilities 6,272 5,845 TOTAL LIABILITIES 40,440 21,210 EQUITY: Common stock of $0.0001 par value: Authorized at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021: 145,833,334 shares; Issued at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021: 25,832,322 and 24,567,366 shares, respectively; Outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021: 25,545,799 and 24,280,799 shares, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 149,465 145,916 Receipts on account of shares and warrants to be allotted - - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (826 ) 207 Treasury stock 286,567 shares as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (1,266 ) (1,266 ) Accumulated deficit (117,164 ) (106,372 ) Equity attributable to Orgenesis Inc. 30,212 38,488 Non-controlling interest 38 143 Total equity 30,250 38,631 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 70,690 $ 59,841

ORGENESIS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and loss per share amounts)

(Unaudited)