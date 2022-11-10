The Real Good Food Company Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Preliminary 2023 Outlook

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Management Commentary

Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman, said: “The categories we compete in continue to grow and have historically performed even better in recessionary periods. Our brand health indicators remain strong, highlighted by continued growth in our brand’s industry leading household penetration rate, which increased to 8.5% this October. The new products we introduced this year (multi-serve Asian Entrees, Breaded Poultry and Breakfast Bowls) continue to gain solid traction as evidenced by strong velocity and the 39K distribution points we have secured and will be rolled out over the coming months. Each of these products help to modernize frozen foods with new options that are low in carbohydrates and sugar, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients. These delicious products are a result of our mission to make our favorite foods more nutritious and help our customers achieve a healthier lifestyle. With 1 in 12 US households buying our products, we know we are having a positive impact. I believe we will see this continue to grow in the future and that is why we see at least 30% growth to $200M in revenue for 2023.”

Gerard Law, Chief Executive Officer, added: “Our Bolingbrook facility continued to ramp production in the third quarter towards its expected $250-300 million capacity and is now in the final and most-efficient start-up phase. Gross margins in the third quarter were below our expectations owing in part to what I would characterize as startup blues at our Bolingbrook facility. We have largely worked through these start-up related issues and I am happy to report that in recent weeks production has significantly increased and efficiencies are nearing targeted levels. As we continue to improve plant efficiencies, implement automation and benefit from lower commodity costs, we expect gross margins to improve significantly in the fourth quarter and in 2023. In summary, we are well positioned to produce profitable growth and are committing to generating positive operating cash flow in 2023.” concluded Law.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales in the third quarter increased 63.2% year-over-year to $37.6 million

Household penetration increased to 8.6% in October 2022 compared to 6.1% in October 2021

Secured commitments for 15K new distribution points for our new products bringing YTD total to 39K

New Bolingbrook facility start-up almost complete – currently in final and most efficient phase

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Net sales grew 63.2% to $37.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $23.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to strong growth in sales volumes in the Company’s core product lines, driven by greater demand from existing retail and club customers, and to a lesser extent, new customers.

Gross profit decreased by $0.6 million to $1.8 million, or 4.7% of net sales, in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $2.4 million, or 10.2% of net sales, in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross profit was primarily driven by higher raw material costs, as well as an increase in plant manufacturing costs related to the start-up of the Company’s new manufacturing facility in Bolingbrook, IL – partially offset by a more favorable product mix weighted towards self-manufactured products, which carry higher margins. The Company believes the higher raw material costs have begun to normalize and will start to benefit margins beyond the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP term, increased by $2.0 million to $5.9 million, reflecting an adjusted gross margin of 15.8% of net sales, in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $3.9 million, or an adjusted gross margin of 17.1% of net sales, in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in adjusted gross profit was primarily due to the increase in net sales, including in the amount of products sold that were self-manufactured, as well as higher net price realization, partially offset by increases in manufacturing and raw materials costs.

Total operating expenses increased by $4.5 million to $12.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by increased personnel expenses related to the build-out of the Company’s operations, finance and leadership teams and increases in research and development.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, totaled a loss of $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to a loss of $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was driven by lower gross profit, prior to the normalization in manufacturing costs observed subsequent to the end of the third quarter.

Loss from operations increased by $5.1 million to $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in loss from operations was primarily due to the aforementioned increase in operating expenses.

Net loss increased by $1.3 million to $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $11.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net loss was attributable to the decrease in gross margin and increases in operating expenses described above.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.4 million (which includes $2.3 million of restricted cash) and total debt was $61.4 million. The Company believes that its cash balance and cash flow from operations – together with borrowing capacity under its credit facilities and the lowering of inventory on-hand to more normalized levels – is sufficient to fund the business for the foreseeable future.

Outlook

The Company is maintaining its guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022:

Net sales to be at the lower end of the guided range of approximately $155 million to $160 million, reflecting an increase of 84% to 90% as compared to 2021

Adjusted gross margin in the range of 19% to 21%

Adjusted EBITDA loss to be at the lower end of the guided range of approximately $7.0 million to $9.0 million



The Company is also providing preliminary guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023:

Net sales of at least $200 million

Adjusted gross margin of at least 24%

Adjusted EBITDA in the mid-to-high single-digit millions range



Long-term, the Company continues to expect:

Net sales of approximately $500 million

Adjusted gross margin of 35%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%



The Company is not providing guidance for gross margin or net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted adjusted gross margin and GAAP gross margin and adjusted EBITDA and net loss without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain items. These items are not within the Company’s control, may vary significantly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to the Company’s financial results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company believes that adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure, are useful performance measures and metrics for investors to evaluate current trends in its operations and compare the ongoing financial and operating performance of our business from period to period. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess our operating performance and for internal planning purposes. The Company also believes these measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts, and other parties in evaluating companies in our industry as measures of financial and operational performance. However, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations and should not be considered in isolation, as substitutes for, or as superior to, performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, or may not calculate them at all, which limits the usefulness of these measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the Company considers, and you should consider, these non-GAAP financial measures with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. To the extent the Company utilizes such non-GAAP financial measures in the future, it expects to calculate them using a consistent method from period to period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding its projected financial results, including net sales, adjusted gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA and its ability to increase production at its new facility, improve profitability and meet its long-term growth objectives. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or "would," and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions.

Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and predictions about trends affecting the Company’s business and industry and are based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Although the Company does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, it cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause its actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

In addition, readers are cautioned that the Company may make future changes to its business and operations in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions and macroeconomic challenges, or in response to other business developments, which changes may be inconsistent with the Company’s prior forward-looking statements, and which may not be disclosed in future public announcements.





UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands, except share data)

AS OF September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 3,040 $ 27,435 Accounts receivable, net 17,510 8,968 Inventories 35,118 16,622 Other current assets 5,307 9,927 Total current assets 60,975 62,952 Property and equipment, net 35,213 10,289 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,232 12,127 Deferred loan cost 1,053 818 Goodwill 12,486 12,486 Restricted Cash 2,313 2,310 Other noncurrent assets 187 1,162 Total assets $ 123,459 $ 102,144 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,239 $ 15,205 Operating lease liabilities 1,407 1,040 Finance lease liabilities 2,127 198 Business acquisition liabilities, current portion 920 8,111 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,475 6,763 Current portion of long-term debt 359 328 Total current liabilities 25,528 31,645 Revolving line of credit/capex line 47,515 17,501 Lease line of credit 10,213 7,258 Long-term operating lease liabilities 10,408 11,249 Long-term finance lease liabilities 14,598 154 Term Loan 10,000 - Long-term Business acquisition liabilities 2,654 3,352 Other long term liabilities 138 - Total Liabilities 121,054 71,159 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders' Equity: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value—100,000,000 shares authorized; 6,199,885 and 6,169,885 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1 1 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value—25,000,000 shares authorized; 19,552,681 and 19,577,681 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 54,911 49,693 Accumulated deficit (18,246 ) (10,143 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. 36,668 39,553 Non-controlling interest (34,263 ) (8,568 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,405 30,985 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 123,459 $ 102,144





UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data)

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 37,550 $ 23,014 $ 105,935 $ 58,477 Cost of sales 35,782 20,659 97,569 49,447 Gross profit 1,768 2,355 8,366 9,030 Operating expenses: Selling and distribution 4,615 4,323 14,851 10,291 Marketing 1,659 1,732 4,617 3,119 Administrative 6,142 1,875 18,009 7,677 Total operating expenses 12,416 7,930 37,477 21,087 Loss from operations (10,648 ) (5,575 ) (29,111 ) (12,057 ) Interest expense 2,469 839 4,650 4,322 Other expense - (309 ) - (309 ) Change in fair value of convertible debt - 5,730 - 6,100 Loss before income taxes (13,117 ) (11,835 ) (33,761 ) (22,170 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net Loss $ (13,117 ) $ (11,835 ) $ (33,761 ) $ (22,170 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (9,969 ) - (25,659 ) Preferred return on Series A preferred units - 146 - 438 Net loss attributable to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. $ (3,148 ) $ (11,981 ) $ (8,102 ) $ (22,608 )





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – RECONCILIATION

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross Profit $ 1,768 $ 2,355 $ 8,366 $ 9,030 Start-up and idle capacity costs (1) 3,932 904 8,804 2,398 Costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (2) 249 682 2,021 1,175 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 5,949 $ 3,941 $ 19,191 $ 12,603 Adjusted Gross Margin 15.8 % 17.1 % 18.1 % 21.6 %





(1) Represents start-up costs associated with commencing operations at our City of Industry and Bolingbrook facilities and other costs associated with temporary manufacturing capacity at our City of Industry and Bolingbrook facilities, including indirect labor costs, utility costs, and rent. (2) Represents direct costs incurred in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, including freight rush charges, labor costs, tolling upcharges, and storage.





THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (13,117 ) $ (11,835 ) $ (33,761 ) $ (22,170 ) Depreciation and amortization 971 344 1,775 791 Provision for income tax - - - - Interest expense 2,469 839 4,650 4,322 Other Income - 5,730 - 6,100 Start-up and idle capacity costs (1) 3,932 904 8,804 2,398 Costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (2) 249 682 2,021 1,175 Share-based compensation (3) 1,735 0 5,168 36 Transaction expenses (4) - 652 - 3,353 Other (5) - - 25 - Bolingbrook start-up administrative costs (6) - - 1,017 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,761 ) $ (2,684 ) $ (10,301 ) $ (3,995 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (10.0 )% (11.7 )% (9.7 )% (6.8 )%





(1) Represents start-up costs associated with commencing operations at our City of Industry and Bolingbrook facilities and other costs associated with temporary manufacturing capacity at our City of Industry and Bolingbrook facilities, including indirect labor costs, utility costs, and rent. (2) Represents direct costs incurred in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, including freight rush charges, labor costs, tolling upcharges, and storage. (3) Represents equity-based compensation expense. (4) Represents costs incurred in connection with pursuing certain strategic and financing transactions, including legal, consulting, and accounting costs. (5) Represents other non-recurring administrative costs incurred during the period. (6) Represents administrative costs incurred in connection with start-up of the new Bolingbrook Facility.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN REPORTED ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP ADJUSTED ITEMS

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 Net Sales Gross Profit Gross Margin Selling Expenses Marketing Expenses Administrative Expenses Income from Operations Operating Margin Reported $ 105,935 $ 8,366 7.9 % $ 14,851 $ 4,617 $ 18,009 $ (29,111 ) (27.5 )% Items Affecting Comparability: Start-up and idle capacity costs (1) - 8,804 - - - 8,804 Costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (2) - 2,021 - - - 2,021 Share-based compensation (3) - - (190 ) (1 ) (4,976 ) 5,168 Transaction expenses (4) - - - - - - Other (5) - - - - (25 ) 25 Bolingbrook start-up administrative costs (6) - - - - (1,017 ) 1,017 Adjusted $ 105,935 $ 19,191 18.1 % $ 14,661 $ 4,616 $ 11,991 $ (12,076 ) (11.4 )% NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Net Sales Gross Profit Gross Margin Selling Expenses Marketing Expenses Administrative Expenses Income from Operations Operating Margin Reported $ 58,477 $ 9,030 15.4 % $ 10,291 $ 3,119 $ 7,677 $ (12,057 ) (20.6 )% Items Affecting Comparability: Start-up and idle capacity costs (1) - 2,398 - - - 2,398 Costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (2) - 1,175 - - - 1,175 Share-based compensation (3) - - - - (36 ) 36 Transaction expenses (4) - - - - (3,353 ) 3,353 Other (5) - - - - - - Bolingbrook start-up administrative costs (6) - - - - - - Adjusted $ 58,477 $ 12,603 21.6 % $ 10,291 $ 3,119 $ 4,288 $ (5,095 ) (8.7 )% THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 Net Sales Gross Profit Gross Margin Selling Expenses Marketing Expenses Administrative Expenses Income from Operations Operating Margin Reported $ 37,550 $ 1,768 4.7 % $ 4,615 $ 1,659 $ 6,142 $ (10,648 ) (28.4 )% Items Affecting Comparability: Start-up and idle capacity costs (1) - 3,932 - - - 3,932 Costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (2) - 249 - - - 249 Share-based compensation (3) - - (65 ) - (1,670 ) 1,735 Transaction expenses (4) - - - - - - Other (5) - - - - - - Bolingbrook start-up administrative costs (6) - - - - - - Adjusted $ 37,550 $ 5,949 15.8 % $ 4,550 $ 1,659 $ 4,472 $ (4,732 ) (12.6 )% THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Net Sales Gross Profit Gross Margin Selling Expenses Marketing Expenses Administrative Expenses Income from Operations Operating Margin Reported $ 23,014 $ 2,355 10.2 % $ 4,323 $ 1,732 $ 1,875 $ (5,575 ) (24.2 )% Items Affecting Comparability: Start-up and idle capacity costs (1) - 904 - - - 904 Costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (2) - 682 - - - 682 Share-based compensation (3) - - - - - - Transaction expenses (4) - - - - (652 ) 652 Other (5) - - - - - - Bolingbrook start-up administrative costs (6) - - - - - - Adjusted $ 23,014 $ 3,941 17.1 % $ 4,323 $ 1,732 $ 1,223 $ (3,337 ) (14.5 )%



