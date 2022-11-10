Theriva Biologics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights and Financial Results

–Reported encouraging clinical data supporting the differentiated mode-of action of Theriva’s novel oncolytic adenovirus (OV) platform–



–Received clearance from the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and Spanish Competent Authority (AEMPS) for the planned Phase 2 clinical trial of systemically administered VCN-01 in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patients–

–Reported positive safety and pharmacokinetic data from Cohort 1 of the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of SYN-004 (ribaxamase) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients and dosed the first patient in Cohort 2–

–As of September 30, 2022, Theriva Biologics reports $50.5 million in cash, which is expected to provide runway into the first quarter of 2024–

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and provided a corporate update.

“We are encouraged by our clinical results demonstrating the therapeutic potential of Theriva’s oncology-focused platform,” said Steven A. Shallcross, Chief Executive Officer of Theriva Biologics. “Important clinical data for VCN-01, our lead oncolytic virus product candidate was presented at ESMO, further validating VCN-01’s differentiated mechanism of action and potential to provide meaningful clinical benefit across multiple solid tumor indications. With regulatory clearance from the FDA and Spanish Competent Authority (AEMPS), our near-term priority is the initiation of Theriva’s Phase 2 study of VCN-01 in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) as a first line therapy for patients with newly-diagnosed metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). We will also seek to leverage our Orphan Drug Designation and engage with regulatory agencies to define the best path forward for VCN-01 in the treatment of advanced retinoblastoma. We look forward to providing updates on Theriva’s progress as we deliver on upcoming milestones and drive shareholder value.”

Recent Program Highlights and Anticipated Milestones:

VCN-01:

In September 2022, investigators from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu in Barcelona presented new preclinical data at the SIOP 2022 Congress of the International Society of Pediatric Oncology, demonstrating that administration of VCN-01 in combination with topotecan chemotherapy may improve VCN-01 activity against retinoblastoma.

In September 2022, announced a presentation at ESMO Congress 2022 describing initial data from a Phase 1 investigator-sponsored study evaluating VCN-01 in combination with durvalumab for patients with recurrent/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M HNSCC). The acceptable safety profile observed in the sequential arm of this study as well as the biological activity observed in R/M HNSCC patients previously treated with anti-PD(L)-1 agents speak to the promise of VCN-01- as a potential means of enhancing the efficacy of immunotherapeutic agents in patients who are unresponsive to these cancer therapies.

In September 2022, received clearance from the FDA and AEMPS for the planned Phase 2 clinical trial of systemically administered VCN-01 in PDAC patients.

Anticipated milestones: Initiation of VCN-01 dosing in an investigator sponsored study of brain tumors at the University of Leeds (Q4 2022). Initiation of VIRAGE, a Phase 2 study of VCN-01 in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) as a first line therapy in newly diagnosed metastatic PDAC patients (Q4 2022). Hold a pre-IND meeting with the FDA (early 2023) prior to the initiation of a clinical study evaluating VCN-01 as an adjunct to chemotherapy in pediatric patients with advanced retinoblastoma (H2 2023).





SYN-004 (ribaxamase):

In September 2022, announced a positive outcome from the Data and Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) review of safety and pharmacokinetic data from the first Cohort of the Phase 1b/2a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial of SYN-004 (ribaxamase) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients for the prevention of acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD). The DSMC recommended that the study may proceed to enroll Cohort 2 in which study drug (SYN-004 or Placebo) will be administered in combination with the IV beta-lactam antibiotic piperacillin/tazobactam.

In October 2022, announced the first patient was dosed in the second cohort of the SYN-004 study in allo-HCT patients.

Anticipated milestones: Complete the second cohort of our Phase 1b/2a clinical study of SYN-004 for the prevention of acute graft-versus-host-disease in bone marrow transplant patients (Q1 2024).



Corporate Updates

In October 2022, the Company rebranded as Theriva Biologics and began trading on NYSE American under the new ticker symbol “TOVX.” The new name, logo, and branding elements are a unifying identity for the Company that reflects our position as a leading multinational developer of innovative, differentiated oncolytic virus therapies to treat devastating cancers with high unmet need.



Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Results

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses increased to $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This increase of 88% was primarily comprised of increased consulting and legal costs related to the VCN acquisition, increase in the fair value of the contingent consideration, higher insurance costs, audit fees, and public relations expenses, and VCN administrative expenses not included in the prior year. The charge related to stock-based compensation expense was $93,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $83,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Research and development expenses

Research and development expenses increased to $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from approximately $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This increase of 30% is primarily the result of VCN research expenses related to VCN-01 not incurred in the prior year and, to a lesser extent, higher manufacturing expenses related to our Phase 1a clinical trial of SYN-020. We anticipate research and development expense to increase as we plan for and initiate enrollment for our VIRAGE phase 2 clinical trial for VCN-01 in PDAC and our proposed clinical trial in retinoblastoma, expand GMP manufacturing activities for VCN-01, and continue supporting our VCN-11 and other preclinical and discovery initiatives. The charge related to stock-based compensation expense was $28,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $19,000 related to stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Other income/Expense

Other income was $161,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to other income of $2,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Other income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 is primarily comprised of interest income of $170,000 offset by an exchange loss of $9,000. Other income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily comprised of interest income.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $50.5 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $67.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

Theriva Biologics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands except share and par value amounts)



September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,490 $ 67,325 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,241 1,533 Total Current Assets 52,731 68,858 Non-Current Assets Property and equipment, net 262 101 Restricted cash 90 — Right of use asset 1,246 1,383 In-process research and development 20,089 — Goodwill 4,254 — Deposits and other assets 23 23 Total Assets $ 78,695 $ 70,365 Liabilities and Stockholders‘ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 770 $ 524 Accrued expenses 1,411 1,928 Accrued employee benefits 1,319 978 Contingent consideration, current portion 9,483 — Loans Payable-current 52 — Operating lease liability 157 124 Total Current Liabilities 13,192 3,554 Non-current Liabilities Non-current contingent consideration 2,419 — Loan Payable - Long term 202 — Deferred tax liabilities, net 3,489 — Lease liability - Long term 1,244 1,403 Total Liabilities 20,546 4,957 Commitments and Contingencies Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000;275,000 issued and outstanding 2,006 — Series D convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000;100,000 issued and outstanding 728 — Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit): Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 15,844,294 issued and 15,844,061 outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 13,204,487 issued and 13,204,254 outstanding at December 31, 2021 16 13 Additional paid-in capital 343,621 336,679 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,844 ) — Accumulated deficit (285,378 ) (271,284 ) Total Stockholders‘ Equity 55,415 65,408 Total Liabilities and Stockholders‘ Equity $ 78,695 $ 70,365



