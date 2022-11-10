Helios Fairfax Partners Appoints Chief Operating Officer

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces that Luciana Germinario has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer at HFP. Ms. Germinario is based in London and also serves as Chief Operating Officer at Helios Investment Partners LLP, HFP’s investment advisor. Ms. Germinario most recently served as Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of John Laing Group Plc in London. Prior to this, she was CFO of Eight Roads, the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Limited in London. She also worked as CFO of GE Healthcare – Cardiovascular Ultrasound Group in London and Oslo before joining Fidelity.

Ms. Germinario holds an Executive MBA from International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland and First Class (Hons) Degree in Financial Markets and Banking from Universita’ Commerciale L. Bocconi, Italy. In addition, she has a Six Sigma Black Belt.

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.