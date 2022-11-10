WhiteSands Salutes Veterans This Veterans Day As the Alcohol and Drug Rehab’s Addiction Recovery Work Continues

Tampa, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -

TAMPA, FL — As America honors the men and women who risk severe injury and even death in service to their country, it’s important to remember the battle that, for many veterans, continues long after the last weapon of war has been laid down. WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab, a top-rated treatment program in Florida, salutes those veterans who have sought help for substance abuse and urges their fellow Americans to stand with them.

Like their civilian counterparts, veterans often fall into addiction after a serious injury or illness leads to painkiller dependence. They may use drugs or alcohol to “self-medicate” psychological injuries received in battle or other dangerous situations. Substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are closely linked for veterans returning from deployment, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Center for PTSD.

More than 2 of 10 veterans with PTSD also have a substance use disorder. Almost 1 in 3 veterans seeking treatment for substance abuse also have PTSD. In the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, about 1 in 10 returning veterans treated by the Veterans Administration have a problem with alcohol or other drugs.

PTSD is a common mental health condition that vets often struggle with. When triggered by something that brings back difficult thoughts, traumatic mental images, negative memories and flashbacks, they can become severely anxious, which can become uncontrollable. To silence or at least minimize the negative thoughts they are experiencing and the side effects of trauma, they cope with these feelings and emotions with drugs or alcohol.

Military veterans face unique challenges once they return home from their deployment. Adjusting back to regular day-to-day life can be difficult for some, especially if the individual has witnessed tragedy while deployed. Many returning home after deployment do not know how to cope safely with the trauma they’ve experienced, and turn to alcohol or drugs — or both — as a way of escaping their feelings. Unfortunately, this puts them at risk of addiction. Through personalized addiction treatment for military veterans, vets can get the help, care, and guidance they need to cope better with the past to lead a productive and fulfilling life.

WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab offers tailored drug and alcohol treatment to veterans and civilians struggling with substance abuse and addiction. All programs are highly individualized for the unique needs of the patient, with a special focus on trauma-related therapy that helps the veteran cope with PTSD. Small-group therapy, family treatment and a life skills program for post-treatment help the veteran reach long-term sobriety. The program’s holistic approach is one reason WhiteSands has a higher rate of patients continuing in long-term recovery.

Anyone seeking comprehensive treatment for alcohol or drug addiction or another substance use disorder can visit WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab or call 877-693-4306.

