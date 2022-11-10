Milestone Church Keller to Host Christmas Women's Event

Keller, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keller, Texas -

Milestone Church in Keller, TX, is excited to announce the return of its annual Christmas Women's event, JOY. The event will be held December 6 and 7 and is a wonderful time to celebrate the JOY of the Christmas season with new and old friends. Women of all ages are invited to attend one of the two identical celebration nights featuring a Christmas program with an inspiring message from Brandy Little and a festive party afterward to finish the joy-filled night.

The speaker for the event, Brandy Little, leads the Milestone Women's ministry. Her husband, Jeff Little, is the Pastor of Milestone Church, and together they have four children. She loves seeing women realize their value, discover their place in the body of Christ, and form meaningful relationships.

Milestone Women's Ministry hosts the event annually and encourages both Milestone Women and Elevate Girls to invite their girlfriends and gather together for this special night of celebration.

The event cost is $20 and includes a special edition Milestone Women's JOY sweatshirt that can be picked up along with registration bracelets in the church commons area during weekend services.

Ways to Attend JOY: Keller Keller Campus: December 6 or 7, Haslet Lucky Spur Ranch: December 7, McKinney McKinney Campus: December 7.

Registration will open November 15 online at www.milestonechurch.com, or participants can register in the commons area during weekend services beginning November 19th and 20th. There will not be childcare for the event.

Visit Milestone Church's website to learn more about the upcoming Women's event, JOY. The website also provides service times, location maps, Plan Your Visit, and Meet Pastor Jeff links to make it easy to invite friends and family.

Milestone Church is a life-giving, bible-centered, and Spirit-filled church with campuses in Keller, Haslet, and McKinney, TX.

Reaching People. Building Lives.

