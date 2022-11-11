Mount Logan Capital Inc. Reports September 2022 Interim Results; Declares Shareholder Distribution

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) announces its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are stated in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.



Business Highlights

Successfully launched our new retail fund in third quarter 2022 with a niche opportunistic investment strategy, named Opportunistic Credit Interval Fund (“OCIF”).

Entered a strategic arrangement to provide sub-advisory services to a recently launched fund in the United States that provides credit-related investment opportunities to retail investors, further growing our asset management fee base.

Closed on an additional reinsurance agreement of up to $100.0 million of premium of multi-year guaranteed annuities (“MYGA”) policies during the third quarter 2022 and subsequently raised an incremental $7.5 million in debt to support further growth in our insurance segment.





Financial Results Highlights

Third Quarter 2022 Compared With Third Quarter 2021:

Basic earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $0.88, an increase from $0.03 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $6.4 million in the insurance segment, primarily driven by an improvement in net investment income relative to the prior period, as well as new premium growth from the Company’s reinsurance of MYGA .

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $1.7 million in the asset management segment, a decrease from $3.2 million or (45)% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, which decrease was due, in part, to our on-going transition away from interest bearing assets held within our asset management segment and focus on growing fee-based revenue streams



Year-to-Date 2022 Compared With Year-to-Date 2021:

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $6.7 million in the asset management segment, an increase from $6.3 million or 6.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $(2.3) million in the insurance segment, primarily driven by mark-to-market movement as a result of increases in market interest rates, partially offset by new premium growth.

Basic earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $0.55, an increase from $0.03 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.





For the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded net income of $19.6 million or $0.88 per basic earnings per share and $0.87 per diluted earnings per share.

Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Mount Logan noted, “Despite a challenging market backdrop this quarter, we continued to progress on our business plan. Through the third quarter of 2022, asset management revenues and attributable AUM remain ahead of the prior year. The insurance segment benefited from the higher yield of its investments and a reduction in its reserves during the quarter. We remain focused on growing both the asset management and insurance segments to drive long-term value for our shareholders. We look forward to continuing the progress made as we move into 2023.”

Result of Operations by Segment

The Company considers its business within two operating segments: asset management and insurance.

Q3 Q2 Change YTD YTD Change 2022 2022 (%) 2022 2021 (%) Total revenue Asset management $ 1,748 $ 2,340 -25 % $ 6,706 $ 6,292 7 % Insurance 6,364 3,413 86 % (2,249 ) — NM Total expenses Asset management 3,010 3,096 -3 % 8,925 6,257 43 % Insurance (14,337 ) (6,490 ) -121 % (16,761 ) — NM Net income (loss) before income taxes Asset management (1,262 ) (756 ) -67 % (2,219 ) 35 -6440 % Insurance 20,701 9,903 109 % 14,512 — NM

Asset management

Total revenue of $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 represents a decrease of $0.6 million quarter-over-quarter, partially due to a reduction in interest and dividend income, reduced asset management fees due to a reduction in fees earned from temporary NAV compression, as well as incremental operating costs resulting from the Company’s investment in its growing retail platform. Year-to-date total revenue of $6.7 million represents an increase of $0.4 million year-over-year primarily related to the increase in management and servicing fees. Total expenses of $3.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 represents a decrease of $0.1 million quarter-over-quarter primarily related to the decrease in professional fees partially offset by the increase in interest and other credit facility expenses from increased borrowing and the higher interest rate of new borrowings. Year-to-date total expenses of $8.9 million represents an increase of $2.6 million year-over-year primarily related to increases in professional fees, acquisition integration costs and interest and credit facility expenses from increased average borrowings. Net loss of $(1.3) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was primarily driven by the decrease in management and servicing fees.

Insurance

Analysis of the insurance segment to the same period in the prior year is not relevant given the acquisition of Ability Insurance Company closed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Total revenue of $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 represents an increase of $3.0 million quarter-over-quarter. The revenue increase is primarily due to an improvement in net investment income relative to the prior period, as well as new premium growth as a result of the Company's reinsurance of MYGA. Total expenses of $(14.3) million and $(16.8) million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, were primarily driven by changes in actuarially determined balances.

Our interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and related management’s discussion and analysis will be available on the Company’s website at www.mountlogancapital.ca and on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") declared a cash dividend in the amount of C$0.02 per common share to be paid on December 21, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 21, 2022. This is the sixteenth consecutive dividend Mount Logan has paid to its shareholders since closing its plan of arrangement in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. This dividend is designated by the Company as an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

The declaration and payment by the Company of any future cash dividends, including the amount thereof, will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company and will depend on, among other things, the financial condition, capital requirements and earnings of the Company.

Outlook for 2022

The Company's financial results in the balance of 2022 are expected to benefit from the addition of new investment advisory agreements that have been entered into during 2022, which have increased our assets under management, and the prior launch of reinsurance of multi-year guaranteed annuity policies in the insurance segment. We continue to assess strategic transactions that will grow our asset management and insurance segments.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company. The Company also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

Ability is a Nebraska domiciled insurer and reinsurer of long-term care policies acquired by Mount Logan in the fourth

quarter of fiscal 2021. Ability is unique in the insurance industry in that its long-term care portfolio’s morbidity risk has

been largely re-insured to third parties, and Ability is no longer insuring or re-insuring new long-term care risk.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of United States dollars)

As at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Asset Management: Cash $ 6,275 $ 14,433 Restricted cash 52 135 Due from affiliates — — Investments 26,121 35,209 Intangible assets 21,463 22,060 Other assets 4,685 4,180 Total assets — asset management 58,596 76,017 Insurance: Cash and cash equivalents 40,933 29,733 Investments 833,603 881,170 Reinsurance assets 243,959 329,902 Intangible assets 4,707 2,504 Goodwill 55,015 55,015 Other assets 40,761 18,970 Total assets — insurance 1,218,978 1,317,294 Total assets $ 1,277,574 $ 1,393,311 LIABILITIES Asset Management Due to affiliates $ 578 $ 3,852 Debt obligations 45,996 42,708 Contingent value rights 2,969 4,169 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,329 3,916 Total liabilities — asset management 50,872 54,645 Insurance Debt obligations 2,250 2,250 Insurance contract liabilities 808,318 942,865 Investment contract liabilities 73,456 — Funds held under reinsurance contracts 225,343 291,296 Reinsurance liabilities 10,606 10,528 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,363 6,421 Total liabilities — insurance 1,130,336 1,253,360 Total liabilities 1,181,208 1,308,005 EQUITY Common shares 108,055 108,055 Warrants 1,129 1,129 Contributed surplus 7,240 7,240 Surplus (Deficit) 1,800 (9,260 ) Cumulative translation adjustment (21,858 ) (21,858 ) Total equity 96,366 85,306 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,277,574 $ 1,393,311





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss)

(in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)