VitalHub Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results with Record Revenue of $9.8M and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2M

VitalHub’s Chief Executive Officer Dan Matlow commented,

“Despite Q3 historically having been our seasonally weakest quarter, and notwithstanding the foreign currency headwinds associated with the British pound, Q3 2022 saw continued and consistent improvement across all of our key indicators, quarter over quarter. We continued to grow our organic annual recurring revenue by adding another $850K on a constant currency basis, and achieved another record adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million for the quarter. With the addition of the Community Data Solutions and Advanced Digital Innovation acquisitions, our ARR stands at close to $34 million. We have significant cash on hand and the availability of a Bank of Nova Scotia Facility, together totaling $48 million available to continue our strategic acquisition strategy, while we continue to generate significant cash from operations that we expect to continue to grow. We have never been in a better position than we are in at the present time.”

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $9,780,553, an increase of $3,161,506 or 48% from the comparative period in the prior year.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for Q3 2022 was 80% compared to 82% in Q3 2021.

ARR (1, 2 ) at the end of Q3 2022 was $30,967,215. Organic growth of $850,755 or 2.73% from Q2 2022, Reduction of $1,103,048 or 3.53% due to the decrease in the value of the GBP pound relative to the CAD dollar from the prior quarter.

at the end of Q3 2022 was $30,967,215. EBITDA (2) of $1,389,065 compared to $189,088 in the comparative period in the prior year.

of $1,389,065 compared to $189,088 in the comparative period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $2,151,753, or 22% of revenue, compared to $1,277,573 or 19% of revenue in the comparative period in the prior year.

of $2,151,753, or 22% of revenue, compared to $1,277,573 or 19% of revenue in the comparative period in the prior year. Cash on hand at September 30, 2022 was $36,065,885 compared to $16,389,982 as at December 31, 2021.

During the quarter, the Company secured additional financing from The Bank of Nova Scotia. Increasing its operating credit limit from $1,000,000 to $6,000,000 and its revolving term facility from $10,000,000 to $27,000,000.

Subsequent to the quarter, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of QWAD Community Technologies Pty Ltd, doing business as “Community Data Solutions” (“CDS”), a company incorporated and conducting business in Australia. CDS offers an online case management system and supporting products serving 350+ agencies located in all states and internal territories of Australia. Total closing consideration for the acquisition was all-cash for a purchase price at closing of approximately AUD $8,197,155 (CAD $7,110,663), which was after customary closing and working capital adjustments.

Subsequent to the quarter, the Company acquired certain assets to maintain the business of Advanced Digital Innovation (UK) Limited (“ADI”) with the product widely known as MyPathway. MyPathway is a digital health platform which is used to improve patient interactions during treatment. Total closing consideration for the acquisition was all-cash for a purchase price of approximately GBP 250,000 (CAD $382,740).

Subsequent to the quarter, the Company repaid the balance of its Scotia revolving facility loan in the amount of $8,999,982.

With the addition of the ARR(1, 2) of CDS and ADI subsequent to the quarter, the Company’s proforma ARR would be approximately $34,000,000.



Nine Month 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $28,681,209, an increase of $10,946,909 or 62% from the comparative period in the prior year.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for the nine months ended was 82% compared to 79% from the comparative period in the prior year.

ARR (1, 2) at September 30, 2022 was $30,967,215 as compared to $21,569,032 at September 30, 2021, an increase of 44%.

at September 30, 2022 was $30,967,215 as compared to $21,569,032 at September 30, 2021, an increase of 44%. EBITDA (2) of $ 4,779,798 compared to $645,439 in the comparative period in the prior year.

of $ 4,779,798 compared to $645,439 in the comparative period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $ 7,069,334 as, or 25% of revenue, compared to $ 3,197,090 or 18% of revenue in the comparative period in the prior year.

of $ 7,069,334 as, or 25% of revenue, compared to $ 3,197,090 or 18% of revenue in the comparative period in the prior year. Cashflow from operations before changes in working capital was $5,280,072 for the period as compared to $1,394,927 for the same period last year.

(1) The Company defines annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) as the recurring revenue expected based on yearly subscriptions of the renewable software license fees and maintenance services.

(2) Non-IFRS measure.

Q3 2022 and 2021 Results

Three months ended Nine months ended 2022 %

Revenue 2021 %

Revenue Change 2022 %

Revenue 2021 %

Revenue Change $ $ % $ $ % Revenue 9,780,553 100% 6,619,047 100% 48% 28,681,209 100% 17,734,300 100% 62% Cost of sales 1,952,398 20% 1,174,244 18% 66% 5,032,259 18% 3,773,770 21% 33% Gross Profit 7,828,155 80% 5,444,803 82% 44% 23,648,950 82% 13,960,530 79% 69% Operating Expenses General and administrative 2,086,415 21% 1,361,762 21% 53% 6,007,993 21% 3,638,214 21% 65% Sales and marketing 1,076,673 11% 974,506 15% 10% 3,148,312 11% 2,646,543 15% 19% Research and development 2,622,921 27% 1,875,775 28% 40% 7,365,681 26% 4,328,219 24% 70% Depreciation 69,992 1% 42,625 1% 64% 173,865 1% 117,314 1% 48% Depreciation of right-of-use assets 64,158 1% 71,006 1% (10%) 179,640 1% 201,769 1% (11%) Stock based compensation 289,019 3% 484,226 7% (40%) 872,803 3% 1,088,306 6% (20%) Foreign currency (gain) loss (109,607 ) (1%) (44,469 ) (1%) 146% 56,573 0% 148,311 1% (62%) Other Income and Expenses Amortization of intangible assets 847,818 9% 637,685 10% 33% 2,327,016 8% 1,618,502 9% 44% Business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs 473,669 5% 604,259 9% (22%) 1,416,733 5% 1,463,345 8% (3%) Interest expense and accretion (net of interest income) (75,059 ) (1%) (7,292 ) (0%) 929% 30,626 0% (25,584 ) (0%) (220%) Interest income from sublease 0 0% 0 0% 0% 0 0% 0 0% 0% Interest expense from lease liabilities 72,658 1% 20,856 0% 248% 105,594 0% 64,236 0% 64% (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment 0 0% (344 ) (0%) 100% 1,057 0% 2,153 0% (51%) Current and deferred income taxes 368,721 4% 0 0% (100%) 410,087 1% 10,071 0% 3972% Net income (loss) 40,777 0% (575,792 ) (9%) 107% 1,552,970 5% (1,340,869 ) (8%) (216%) EBITDA(Non-IFRS measure) 1,389,065 14% 189,088 3% 635% 4,779,798 17% 645,439 4% 641% Adjusted EBITDA(Non-IFRS measure) 2,151,753 22% 1,277,573 19% 68% 7,069,334 25% 3,197,090 18% 121% Annual Recurring Revenue(Non-IFRS measure) 30,967,215 21,569,032 44% 30,967,215 21,569,032 44% Recurring revenue(Non-IFRS Measure) 7,657,559 78% 5,462,774 83% 40% 20,623,096 72% 13,960,056 79% 48% Deferred revenue 15,232,153 8,821,331 15,232,153 8,821,331 Cash balance 36,065,885 16,389,982 36,065,885 16,389,982

