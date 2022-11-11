Predicine to Introduce PredicineCOMPLETE™, its Genome-Wide Liquid Biopsy Solution, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predicine, a global molecular insights company, announces the introduction of PredicineCOMPLETE™, the organization’s most comprehensive next-generation liquid biopsy solution that provides genome-wide, genomic and epigenomic insights to capture the mutational landscape and the immune signature of cancer and to help support cancer research and clinical drug development.



New data is being presented at the 37th Annual Conference of Society for Immunotherapy Cancer (SITC), November 8-12 in Boston, demonstrating the clinical utility of Predicine’s genome-wide liquid biopsy solution. The data references Predicine’s blood-based whole-genome methylation (PredicineEPIC™), low-pass whole-genome sequencing (PredicineCNB™) and boosted whole-exome sequencing (PredicineWES+™).

“Liquid biopsy has entered an era of genome-wide molecular profiling. There is a clear need to understand the complete molecular profile of tumor cells, tumor microenvironment, and disease evolution upon therapy,” said Shidong Jia, Predicine’s Founder and Global CEO. “PredicineCOMPLETE™ closes the last mile in comprehensive genomic mutational profile and epigenomic methylation insights to better understand disease biology, therapy response, minimal residual diseases, and drug resistance mechanisms, with the goal to further support clinical drug development in immuno-oncology and targeted therapy, among other applications.”

About Predicine

Predicine is a global molecular insights company that is committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology, and infectious disease diagnostics. Predicine is developing proprietary cell-free DNA- and cell-free RNA-based liquid biopsy technologies to enable minimally invasive molecular diagnosis for early cancer detection, treatment selection, therapy response, minimal residual disease monitoring and disease progression. The Predicine portfolio includes blood, urine, and tissue based NGS assays designed for global harmonized use in research, clinical investigation, and CDx development. Through its business operations in Silicon Valley, Houston, Chicago, Boston, Shanghai, Berlin, Singapore, Beijing, Suzhou, and Harbin, Predicine is partnering and collaborating with leading biopharma companies, institutions, and governments to support personalized healthcare on a global scale. Further information is available on the company’s website, http://www.predicine.com and www.covid19.predicine.com, stay in touch on LinkedIn or @Predicine on Twitter.

