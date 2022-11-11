Numbase and FIFA to Launch a Trivia Mobile Game '100 Seconds FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition'

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 100 Seconds FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is a mobile trivia game that requires users to answer 10 questions in just 100 seconds and win a prize instantly. Each game allows fans to collect points for a chance to win a weekly prize. The game is initially knowledge-based but with a major emphasis on FIFA, the brand, the tournaments, and more. This game is for everyone, whether a football enthusiast or not.

"We want to build a gaming platform that engages not only fans of the sports but a global audience with a story that evolves throughout the tournament and continues beyond it. The game highly rewards gamers and fans to keep them coming for more," says Numbase's founder and CEO Ayman Z. Jomaa.

100 Seconds FIFA World Cup Qatar is developed by Numbase, a telecom service and Software House, with a Blockchain Development Division operating in the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Numbase is specialized in mobile Value-Added Services, Digital Communications, and Customer Engagement Solutions with a diverse portfolio of products and services offered to mobile network operators and businesses across various industries in the world.

The game will be released on the schedule ahead of kick-off at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

About FIFA

Founded on May 21, 1904, FIFA is the world governing body of association football and owner of the commercial rights in respect of the international football competitions staged under its auspices, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. FIFA's e-football and gaming vision are to embrace esports and to reach the younger generation, occasional viewers, and enthusiasts.

Contact Information:

Pascale Harb

Numbase LLC

pascale@numbase.com



