SATO Corporation’s financial communications 2023

SATO Corporation will publish the financial statements bulletin for year 2022 on Friday, 10 February 2023.



Interim reports and Half year financial report for year 2023 will be published as follows:

11 May 2023 Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2023

18 July 2023 Half year financial report 1 January - 30 June 2023

27 October 2023 Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2023



SATO Corporation’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 23 March 2023.

All releases will be published on the stock exchange website and also at the address www.sato.fi/pressreleases



For more information please contact:

SATO Corporation

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, phone +358 201 34 4226, markku.honkasalo@sato.fi

www.sato.fi



