$17.8 Billion Worldwide Plastic Furniture Industry to 2027 - Featuring Ashley Furniture Industries, Avro India, Keter and ScanCom International Among Others

The global plastic furniture market reached a value of US$ 13.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 17.8 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Plastic furniture is manufactured using thermoplastics polymers, such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). It is robust, durable, lightweight, eco-friendly, and resistant to corrosion and temperature and has remarkable dimensional stability and mechanical properties.

It is widely used in residential and commercial establishments for seating and storage purposes and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of interior spaces. Nowadays, due to rising environmental concerns, several manufacturers are developing sustainable and innovative products, such as chairs, tables, desks, wardrobes, and cabinets, which are made using recycled plastic.



Plastic Furniture Market Trends



The growing trend of compact and integrated modular homes on account of the increasing number of nuclear families represents one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for ergonomic plastic furniture across the globe. It can also be attributed to rising investments by governing agencies of numerous countries in real estate projects.

Moreover, the growing consumer inclination towards high-end, luxury furniture is catalyzing the demand for premium plastic furniture, such as dining sets, rockers, swings, lounges, gliders, benches, and Adirondacks. Apart from this, as plastic furniture is waterproof, corrosion-free, and requires less maintenance, it is finding extensive application in corporate offices to create a comfortable working space and improve the overall productivity of employees.

Furthermore, several manufacturers are introducing modern, innovative plastic furniture items with improved functionality and comfort. They are also offering multi-functional furniture in affordable and contemporary designs through e-commerce sites. This, in confluence with the thriving e-commerce industry and the increasing popularity of outdoor dining, is driving the adoption of plastic furniture in hotels and restaurants around the world.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Avro India Limited, Harwal Group, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Keter Group, Kristalia Srl, Nilkamal Limited, ScanCom International A/S, Supreme Industries Limited, Tramontina, UMA Plastics Limited and Vitra International AG.



