The Worldwide Iodine Industry is Expected to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027 at a 5.4% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iodine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global iodine market reached a value of US$ 897.2 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,246.30 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Iodine (I2) is a trace element naturally found in dairy products, seafood, seaweed, eggs, and vegetables. It is widely utilized for making the thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) as it assists in regulating the metabolism and increasing the production of proteins. Besides this, as it also aids in treating mammary dysplasia and fibrocystic breast disease, the consumption of I2-rich food products is escalating across the globe.



Iodine Market Trends



There is presently a rise in the number of people suffering from I2 deficiency disorders, which include mental retardation, hypothyroidism, goiter, cretinism, and varying degrees of other growth and developmental abnormalities. As a result, international health organizations are mandating the use of all food-grade salt in households and food processing units for preventing and controlling I2 deficiency disorders around the world.

This, in confluence with the thriving pharmaceutical industry, is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, I2 is employed as a disinfectant for cleaning surfaces and storage containers, skin soaps and bandages, and purifying water. It also plays a crucial role as a reagent in analytical chemistry and a catalyst in the alkylation and condensation of aromatic amines and sulfation and sulfonations.

Apart from this, I2 is used in the manufacturing of organic and inorganic chemicals, radiopaque contrast agents, animal feed supplements, stabilizers, inks, colorants, photographic chemicals, and synthetic rubber. This, coupled with the rising demand for I2 in X-radiation imaging modalities, such as computed tomography (CT), is strengthening the growth of the market. Other factors, such as the increasing health consciousness among individuals and significant growth in the healthcare industry, are positively influencing the overall sales and profitability.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Algorta Norte Sa, Calibre Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Deepwater Chemicals Inc. (Toyota Tsusho Corporation), Eskay Iodine Pvt. Ltd., GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd., Iochem Corporation, Iofina plc, Ise Chemicals Corporation (AGC Inc.), Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd., Protochem Industries Pvt. Ltd., Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd. and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global iodine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global iodine market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global iodine market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Iodine Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Source

6.1 Underground Brine

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Caliche Ore

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Recycling

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Seaweeds

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Form

7.1 Inorganic Salts and Complexes

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Organic Compounds

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Elementals and Isotopes

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Animal Feed

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 X-Ray Contrast Media

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Biocides

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Optical Polarizing Films

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Fluorochemicals

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Nylon

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Algorta Norte Sa

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Calibre Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Deepwater Chemicals Inc. (Toyota Tsusho Corporation)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Eskay Iodine Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Iochem Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Iofina plc

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Ise Chemicals Corporation (AGC Inc.)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Protochem Industries Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivpkzm

Attachment