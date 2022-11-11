Global Healthcare Furniture Market Report 2022 to 2027 - by Furniture Type, Sector, Application, Material, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare furniture market reached a value of US$ 6.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.54% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Healthcare furniture is one of the key components of health management and infrastructure. It includes various products such as hospital beds, examination and bedside tables, recliners, recovery couches, cabinets, etc. These products find extensive usage in clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, health care facilities and diagnostic centres.

It is widely believed that a well-designed set of furniture helps in improving the mood of the patient, which consequently influences the health and speed of recovery. At the same time, it aids in reducing work-related stress, monotony and risks of errors, thus creating a comfortable and conducive work environment for healthcare professionals.



Global Healthcare Furniture Market Trends:



An increasing number of specialty clinics and hospitals, along with the growing prevalence of chronic disorders across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the market is impacted by the ever-increasing number of physically challenged individuals who need high-quality medical assistance.

Additionally, an increasing number of fatal injury cases owing to factors such as rising road accidents has also created a positive outlook for the market. Any kind of fatal injury requires the involvement of surgery and other related medical procedure, which prolongs the hospital stay for the patient. This has consequently accelerated the demand for comfortable healthcare furniture for both the patients and their family members.

This has also led to the need for renovating the existing healthcare infrastructure of several healthcare facilities across the globe. Moreover, continuous technological developments and the launch of innovative product variants such as the introduction of motorized stretcher chairs, mattress are also projected to favor the growth of the market. Other factors including rapid urbanization, rising disposable income and increasing per capita health care expenditures across the globe are also contributing significantly to the market growth.



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global healthcare furniture market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the healthcare furniture market in any manner.

