The Worldwide Endoluminal Suturing Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $152.3 Million by 2028

The Global Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market size is expected to reach $152.3 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12% CAGR during the forecast period.



Endoluminal suturing tools are employed in a variety of minimally invasive treatments on hollow organs that call for the use of surgical techniques including stapling and suturing. The rising obesity prevalence in several developed nations as well as obesity-related health issues are expected to fuel market expansion for endoluminal suturing devices. Bariatric procedures, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and gastrointestinal deformities are just a few of the applications for which the products provided by the participants and manufacturers in the worldwide endoluminal suturing devices market are used.



Therapeutic therapies employing bariatric endoscopy to combat obesity, which affects millions of people across the world and has now become a pandemic, are progressively becoming the preferred choice in a variety of healthcare settings. Devices for suturing and stapling are mostly utilized in medical procedures related to GERD and obesity.



The main benefit is that these devices' deployment allows for minimally invasive clinical treatments. Due to significant advancements, clinical trials and treatments have historically advanced at a slower rate than in recent years. For endoscopic procedures, doctors frequently utilize endoluminal suturing devices, which are used to put thick sutures in the intended area with the aid of flexible sutures. A tiny, specialized suturing tool used in endoscopic surgery that has flexibility.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Millions of people and companies are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become both an economic and humanitarian calamity. Industry closures and requests for people to remain in their houses have had a significant negative impact on economic growth and money.

Healthcare organizations are already creating new strategies to deal with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients, from locating speedy diagnostic tools to having enough PPE kits for staff. The funding for R&D efforts connected to endoluminal suturing devices has been decreased as a result of the medical community's focus shifting to the treatment of COVID-19. This segment is now being neglected, which will have a detrimental effect on the market for endoluminal suturing devices.



Market Growth Factors

The Growing Global Trend in Surgical Treatments



Open operations, abdominal procedures, endoscopic, and other gastrointestinal surgeries frequently use endoluminal suturing tools. The affordability and accessibility of surgical treatment have improved over time, which has resulted in a large increase in the number of surgeries involving suturing devices.

The demand for cutting-edge surgical equipment, particularly suturing devices, has expanded further as a result of the rising frequency of lifestyle illnesses and the ensuing increase in surgical procedures. The prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is on the rise, which will increase customer demands for endoluminal suturing devices and boost the sector's value.



Robotics' Use in Endoluminal Surgery



The utilization of endoluminal suturing devices in constrained spaces, error reduction and the ability of the surgeon to mimic human wrist movement have all been addressed by the use of robots in endoluminal suturing. Additionally, using robotics gives the surgeon more control over the robotic arm and enables improved three-dimensional vision.

The aforementioned reasons are why several manufacturers are incorporating robotics into endoluminal suturing. The majority of endoluminal suturing devices are used in the hospital sector because of the high volume of patients receiving gastrointestinal treatments there.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Alternate Wound Care Management Products Are Available



Staplers, ligating clips, wound closure strips, sealing agents, skin adhesives, and hemostats are common substitutes for surgical sutures that have some advantages over them. The availability of substitutes is a significant limitation for the market for endoluminal suturing devices because of their effectiveness and advantages over surgical sutures.

The ideal substitutes for the sutures used during surgeries are topical skin adhesive and sealing agents such as human fibrinogen, thrombin fleeces, gelatin sealants, fibrin sealants, as well as devices like wound closure strips, ligating clips, and stapling devices for the wound closure.



