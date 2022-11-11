Global Cod Fish Oil Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cod fish oil market generated $432.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/28374

Report coverage & details:













Report Coverage







Details







Forecast Period



2022–2031







Base Year



2021







Market Size in 2021



$432.4 million







Market Size in 2031



$1.1 billion







CAGR



10%







No. of Pages in Report



211







Segments Covered



Form, source, application, and region.







Drivers



Increase in the standard of living



Surge in the trend of supplement consumption







Opportunities



increase in awareness about food products among people



Immaculate health benefits of col fish oil to treat chronic diseases, cancer, and cardiovascular disease







Restrains



Reduced consumption among vegetarians



Limited to specific consumers





COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global cod fish oil market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns that caused large-scale disruption in supply chain during the pandemic.

Lockdowns resulted in the shortage of workforce during the pandemic, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, several import and export restrictions were imposed by the governments of various countries across the globe, which resulted in unavailability of adequate raw materials during the pandemic.

These restrictions were imposed by the government so as to appreciably curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. However, the market is expected to recoup with increased consumer awareness and eased restrictions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cod fish oil market based on form, source, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on form, the liquid segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The capsule segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/28374

Based on source, the Atlantic cod segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Greenland cod segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the dietary supplements segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The nutraceuticals segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The North America region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global cod fish oil market report include BARLEAN’S ORGANIC OILS, LLC, and BLUELINE FOODS INDIA PVT. LTD, CARLSON LABS, LYSI HF, NESTLE S.A, NORDIC NATURALS INC, NOW HEALTH GROUP, INC, OLVEA GROUP, THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY, and WN PHARMACEUTICALS.

The report analyzes these key players in the global cod fish oil market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players Strategies: http://bit.ly/3fY4U1q

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.