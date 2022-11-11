Growth Opportunities in Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Reuse and Recycling: Vehicle Manufacturers Prefer using Batteries for Second-life Applications over Recycling

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Reuse and Recycling" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Environmental concerns resulting from the increasingly apparent climate change effects drive the worldwide adoption of sustainable transportation. With governments phasing out vehicles that run on fossil fuels through stringent emissions regulations, people are purchasing electric vehicles (EVs) in significant numbers. The global EV market recorded over 75.6% revenue growth in 2021, increasing battery demand.

However, when they reach the end of their life as EV batteries, they still have 60% to 70% of their capacity. This opens up opportunities to repurpose batteries in second-life applications and recycle them to extract valuable elements such as cobalt and nickel, leading to the growing EV battery reuse and recycling market.

Although the current market trend indicates a preference for recycling in the short term (two to three years), rising technological sophistication, proven business models, and clear regulations will increase second-life applications in the long term.

In this report, the analyst analyzes the following market aspects:

Regulatory framework by region, including global, Europe, China, and Japan

Value chain, business models, and prominent participants

Top automotive EV OEMs' plans and alliances on battery reuse and recycling

Major battery recycling companies by region (the Americas, Europe, China, and Asia-Pacific)

Strategic imperatives and growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EV Battery Reuse and Recycling Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. EV Battery Second-life Applications and Use

EV Battery Second-life Trends - Highlights

EV Battery Life Cycle

Secondary Life Applications

Challenges and Barriers in EV Battery Reuse and Recycling

4. Regulatory Outlook

Regulatory Outlook - Highlights

Regulatory Framework for EV Battery Reuse and Recycling - Global

Regulatory Framework for EV Battery Reuse and Recycling - Europe

Regulatory Framework for EV Battery Reuse and Recycling - China

Regulatory Framework for EV Battery Reuse and Recycling - Japan

SSR - Global Scenario

5. Market Outlook

Reuse and Recycling Market Outlook - Highlights

Battery Reuse and Recycling - Installed Battery

Estimated Reuse and Recycling Capacity - Up to 2030

6. EV Battery Value Chain

EV Battery Value Chain - Highlights

LIB Recycling Value Chain

The Establishment of a Circular Economy

Reuse and Recycling Market Business Models - Highlights

Automotive OEM Business Models - Highlights

Battery Manufacturer Business Models - Highlights

Recovery Process for Used LIDs

Recycling Value Chain Players

7. Top Automotive EV OEMs' Plans and Alliances on Battery Reuse and Recycling

Automotive OEMs' Strategies and Activities

Life Cycle Assessment - VW Battery

Second-life Applications and Recycling

VW Strategy and Activities Surrounding Battery Recycling and Reuse

Life Cycle Assessment - Daimler Battery

Daimler Strategy and Activities Surrounding Battery Recycling and Reuse

Life Cycle Assessment - BMW Battery

BMW Strategy and Activities Surrounding Battery Recycling and Reuse

Life Cycle Assessment - Hyundai Battery

Hyundai Strategy and Activities Surrounding Battery Recycling and Reuse

Life Cycle Assessment - Tesla Battery

Tesla Strategy and Activities Surrounding Battery Recycling and Reuse

Life Cycle Assessment - RNM Battery

RNM Strategy and Activities Surrounding Battery Recycling and Reuse

Life Cycle Assessment - GM Battery

GM Strategy and Activities Surrounding Battery Recycling and Reuse

Life Cycle Assessment - Stellantis Battery

Other Automotive OEM Activities Surrounding Second-life Applications

8. Major Battery Recycling Companies

Regional Overview - EV Battery Recycling Companies

EV Battery Recycling Companies - Americas

EV Battery Recycling Companies - Europe

EV Battery Recycling Companies - China

EV Battery Recycling Companies - APAC

Umicore

4R Energy

Ningbo Brunp CATL New Energy

Li-Cycle

Redwood Materials

American Manganese

Primobius

Retriev Technologies

Ganfeng Lithium

Lithion Recycling

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Establish Parallel Industries for Battery Recycling and Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 2 - Vehicle Manufacturers Prefer using Batteries for Second-life Applications over Recycling

Growth Opportunity 3 - Develop a Circular Economy for a Seamless Business Case in the Value Chain

List of Exhibit

Companies Mentioned

Umicore

4R Energy

Ningbo Brunp CATL New Energy

Li-Cycle

Redwood Materials

American Manganese

Primobius

Retriev Technologies

Ganfeng Lithium

Lithion Recycling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8n9jv