Global Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market Report 2022: Focus on Lowering Vehicle Pollution Drives 6% Annual Growth

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market Analysis 2020-2030



The global automotive aftermarket fuel additives market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030. Factors such as the rise in government focus around the globe on lowering vehicular pollution, followed by the rise in demand for fuel additives to improve fuel efficiency and engine performance of vehicles, are expected to contribute to the market growth.

Moreover, factors such as the growing sales of automobiles around the world and the need for fuel additives, is also expected to contribute to the market growth in the coming years. The global automotive aftermarket fuel additives market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 2250 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of around USD 1250 Million in the year 2020.



The global automotive aftermarket fuel additives market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, application, distribution channel, and by region. By type, the market is segmented into deposit control, cetane improvers, lubricants, antioxidants, anticorrosion, cold flow improvers, antiknock agents, and others. By the end of 2030, the deposit control segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of about USD 560 Million. Additionally, the segment registered a revenue of more than USD 260 Million in the year 2020.



By region, the global automotive aftermarket fuel additives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in North America, amongst all the other markets in the region, is projected to display the largest revenue of around USD 770 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the market in the region registered a revenue of close to USD 420 Million.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary - Global Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market



5. Market Dynamics



6. Regulatory and Standards Landscape



7. Supply & Demand Risk Analysis



8. Porter Five Forces Analysis



9. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market



10. Global Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market 2020-2030



11. Global Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market - Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030

11.1. Type

11.1.1. Deposit Control, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.1.2. Cetane Improvers, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.1.3. Lubricants, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.1.4. Antioxidants, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.1.5. Anticorrosion, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.1.6. Cold Flow Improvers, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.1.7. Antiknock Agents, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.1.8. Others, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.2. Application

11.2.1. Gasoline, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.2.2. Diesel, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.3. Distribution Channel

11.3.1. Big Stores, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.3.2. E-Commerce, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.3.3. 4S Stores, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.3.4. Unauthorized Spare Parts and Service Centers, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.3.5. Automotive Workshops, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.3.6. Gas Stations, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.3.7. Others, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

11.4. Region



12. North America Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market



13. Europe Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market

14. Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market



15. Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market



16. Middle East & Africa Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market



17. Competitive Landscape



18. Primary Interview Analysis



Companies Mentioned

TotalEnergies Company

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

The Lurizol Corporation

Afton Chemical

Evonik Industries AG

Chevron Corporation

Lucas Oil Products Inc.

Innospec

BG Products Inc.

Infineum International Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zfone