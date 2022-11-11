Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size to Hit US$ 1,640.42 Billion by 2030| Exhibit at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2022-2030)

Pune, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global injectable drug delivery market is expected to clock US$ 1,640.42 billion by 2030, owing to rising awareness regarding the early detection of genetic diseases and the adoption of advanced technologies. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Injectable Drug Delivery Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Injectable Drug Delivery Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

The market for injectable drug delivery is quite large and is predicted to expand rapidly in the projected period. The rising incidence of chronic illness, the increase in surgical procedures, and the expanding popularity of injectables are the factors contributing to the expansion of the global injectable drug delivery market. Additionally, growing R&D activities, growth in the usage of biologics, and the rising introduction of enhanced & innovative technologies all contribute to the market expansion. Rising urbanization and evolving healthcare infrastructure development are other market drivers.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

The different applications in the global injectable drug delivery market are classified into

Injectable Sterile Products

Freeze-Dried Products

Due to the quality assurance and storage feature, the injectable sterile products segment leads the market with the largest share. Medical professionals in hospitals and clinics often prefer sterile products when performing medical procedures and treating complex conditions. Injectable sterile products are pathogen-free, thus, less likely to cause any infections, thereby encouraging the growth of this segment. However, it is projected that the freeze-dried products segment will expand rapidly in the projection period. To increase patient compliance and the bioavailability of the drugs to be administered, innovations and enhancements in technologies are preferred. Because the freeze-dried product has stable formulations, there is an excellent opportunity for this segment to gain popularity in the future.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The injectable drug delivery market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of The World

North America holds the largest revenue share in the market. The market expansion in this region is attributed to ongoing technological developments and improvements, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and a large elderly population. The market is also being driven by an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, a high number of surgical operations, and ongoing research and development projects. While Europe holds the second-highest revenue share in the market as a result of its widespread use of advanced technology, sophisticated healthcare system, and rise in the frequency of chronic diseases.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is the fastest-growing region in this market. The increasing use of advanced technologies, the improvement of medical tourism, and the development of healthcare infrastructure are all factors contributing to this expansion. Additionally, the Asia Pacific market for injectable drug delivery is being driven by a large base of elderly people as well as an expanding patient base.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the injectable drug delivery market are

Schott AG

Elcam Medical ACS. Ltd

Baxter International Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Gerresheimer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Ypsomed AG

SHL Medical AG

Insulet Corporation

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG and among others.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL INJECTABLE DRUG DELIVERY MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DEVICE TYPE Conventional Injectable Auto-injectors Pre-filled Syringes Pen Injectors GLOBAL INJECTABLE DRUG DELIVERY MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Injectable Sterile Products Freeze-dried Products GLOBAL INJECTABLE DRUG DELIVERY MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Home Care Settings Others

