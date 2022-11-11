English Finnish

Sami Kurunsaari to leave Fingrid’s Board





Sami Kurunsaari, M.Sc. (Tech.), will resign as a member of Fingrid’s Board of Directors on 1 December 2022, having been appointed as CEO of Lumme Energia.

His exit from the Board is due to the independence of transmission system operators specified in the Finnish Electricity Market Act, under which a person making decisions at Fingrid cannot simultaneously have the right to exercise control in a company that engages in electricity or natural gas production.

Fingrid’s Board of Directors will remain quorate after Kurunsaari’s resignation and the company will appoint a new member at the General Annual Meeting to be held on 31 March 2023.





